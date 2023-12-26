Ultimate Kho Kho League 2022 Points Table: Where did the teams finish after the league stage in Ultimate Kho Kho Season 1?

Gujarat Giants had finished atop the Ultimate Kho Kho League 2022 points table with 23 points from 10 matches. They registered seven wins and three losses and ended the league stage with a negative score difference of -8.

Meanwhile, Odisha Juggernauts finished second with 21 points, also winning seven and losing three of their 10 games. The Odisha-based club finished with a negative score difference of -4.

Both teams made it to Qualifier 1, while Telugu Yoddhas and Chennai Quick Guns made it to the Eliminator in the inaugural season of the competition.

The Yoddhas finished third with six wins and four losses from 10 games. They bagged 19 points and finished the league stage with a massive score difference of 150.

The Quick Guns, on the other hand, finished the league stage with 15 points from 10 games with five wins and as many losses. They had a negative score difference of -3.

Mumbai Khiladis (12 points) and Rajasthan Warriors (four points) were eliminated from Ultimate Kho Kho League 2022, having finished fifth and sixth in the standings, respectively.

The Mumbai-based franchise finished their campaign with 12 points and a negative score difference of -36. They had registered four wins and six losses in the previous edition of the tournament.

Rajasthan Warriors finished at the bottom of the Ultimate Kho Kho League 2022 standings with a solitary win and nine losses. They had four points and a negative score difference of -99 in the season.

Ultimate Kho Kho League 2022: Playoffs Results

Here are the results from the playoffs stage of the Ultimate Kho Kho League 2022:

Eliminator: Telugu Yoddhas 61 vs 43 Chennai Quick Guns

Qualifier 1: Gujarat Giants 43 vs 57 Odisha Juggernauts

Qualifier 2: Gujarat Giants 44 vs 67 Telugu Yoddhas

Final: Odisha Juggernauts 46 vs 45 Telugu Yoddhas