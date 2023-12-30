Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2, Day 6: Predictions, Preview and Where to Watch

The fifth day of the league saw top-notch performances from two of the most consistent teams in the tournament. With three wins from three games, the Gujarat Giants stand tall on top of the points table with nine points, followed by the Odisha Juggernauts and Chennai Quick Guns with eight points apiece.

Telugu Yoddhas, on the other hand, are fourth with six points, with two wins and as many losses. However, the wait for Mumbai Khiladis and Rajasthan Warriors' first win of the league continues as they are languishing in the bottom half of the points table.

Match 11: Chennai Quick Guns vs Mumbai Khiladis

Chennai Quick Guns are on a roll at the moment as they haven’t lost a single so far, including a comfortable 31-27 victory over the Rajasthan Warriors in the previous game.

Mumbai Khiladis, on the other hand, are still searching for their first victory of the league. They have now lost three consecutive games, including a 31-28 loss against the Odisha Juggernauts in their previous outing.

Prediction: Chennai Quick Guns to win the match considering their impeccable form

(Match at 7.30 pm IST)

Match 12: Odisha Juggernauts vs Gujarat Giants

Odisha Juggernauts continue their dominating run in the tournament as they beat the Mumbai Khiladis 31-28 in their last match to hand their third consecutive loss of the season. However, they have a tough task ahead as they gear up to face the table-toppers in their next game.

Gujarat Giants have been the most consistent side so far, winning three consecutive games on the trot, including a dominating 41-24 victory over the Telugu Yoddhas in their previous outing.

Prediction: Gujarat Giants to win the match considering their overall consistency.

(Match at 8.30 pm IST)

Ultimate Kho Kho League - Where to Watch?

The Ultimate Kho Kho League 2023 will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the league will be available on the Sony Liv app and website.