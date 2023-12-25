Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2: List of rules changed from previous season for UKK 2023

The much-anticipated Kho Kho season 2 is underway and the defending champions Odisha Juggernauts are, once again, off to a great start. Runners-up Telugu Yoddhas have also started on a winning note and one can expect the second season to be a bigger success story than the inaugural edition.

The Ultimate Kho Kho League's first edition was hugely successful in television viewership. It was, in fact, the third-largest non-cricket league in terms of television viewership. For the unversed, it also became the first Indian sports league that managed to secure Series A funding.

Ahead of season 2 of the Ultimate Kho Kho, a few rules have been updated to make the game more interesting and balanced.

Here’s a look at those:

1. Bonus Point

Three Points each for pole dive and sky dive

In season one, each defender would secure one point for successfully executing pole dive and skydive.

Now, the chaser will get three points each for the pole dive and the sky dive.

2. Dream Run:

Till last year, defenders would get two bonus points instead of one if they managed to complete a dream run of two and a half minutes. And, he will get two more dream run bonus points for surviving a further 30 seconds.

Rule change: The defender will now need to survive three minutes to score one point and after that, for surviving every 30 seconds, the defender will get one point instead of two.

3. Points Table:

This season, there is a change regarding the points system as well. Three points will be allotted for a win, two for a tie, and one point if the team has lost the game with a less than three-point margin.

Here's a look at some of the prominent terms in Kho Kho:

1. Wazir

The Wazir is a player that can move in both directions freely, unlike any other attacker. He is allotted the same number of points for capturing the defender. During the defense, only one player can take the role of a Wazir, however, in the powerplay, the number of Wazirs can be increased.

2. Powerplay

During the powerplay, two Wazirs can be activated to attack the field at the same time. The powerplay will come to a close once all three defenders of the batch are out.

3. Review

Both teams are allowed to take one review per inning, which means two reviews for the entire match.