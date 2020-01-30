First-ever WAKO Indian Open International Kickboxing Tournament slated to begin on 10th February in capital

What's the story?

WAKO India Kickboxing Federation, that is affiliated to the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO), has announced that India will host its first-ever WAKO Indian Open International Kickboxing Tournament in the capital.

The background

WAKO India Kickboxing Federation has its headquarters in Faridabad and is the national governing body for the sport of kickboxing. It is affiliated with the Asian Kickboxing Confederation (WAKO ASIA) as well as the World Federation in the sport. WAKO Kickboxing has been included as an official sport of the SportAccord World Combat Games since 2010. These Games are held under the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

WAKO India is responsible for the development of kickboxing across all age groups and styles for both male and female categories. Indian kickboxers have won many Continental and World medals in the contact sport over the years.

The heart of the matter

The Talkatora Indoor Stadium in New Delhi will be hosting the first-ever WAKO Indian Open International Kickboxing Tournament between February 10-13.

In excess of 1000 (male and female combined) athletes from 12 countries are expected to take part in the four-day extravaganza. There will seven disciplines and two formats.

The participating nations include Kazakhstan, Turkey, Nigeria, Nepal, the United Kingdom, Jordan, Republic of Ireland, Estonia, and Croatia.

India is ready to unleash a strong contingent being the hosts. Prominent Kickboxers such as Anshuman Dakua, Prerna Nand Parida, Sai Gaurav Mohapatra, Hame, Vrishank, and Monal Kukreja will be looking to make an impact. Other countries are also expected to send in their best talents in the full-contact sport.

Speaking on the inaugural event, WAKO India Chairman, Anand M. Sharan, told MyKhel:

"This will prove to be one of the biggest platforms for Indian Kickboxers in the years to come. We welcome all foreign participants to India and wish all competitors all the very best. We also thank the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs (MYAS) and the Indian Olympic Association (IOC) for providing us constant encouragement and guidance without whom we would not have been able to organise this event."

What's next?

It remains to be seen if the WAKO Indian Open International Kickboxing Tournament will be a successful event. Regardless, it will foster incentive to the budding kickboxers in the country.