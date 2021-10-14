How Giorgio Petrosyan became known as ‘The Doctor’

In the kickboxing realm, Giorgio Petrosyan is known to many as the finest athlete to grace the ring. However, his journey towards stardom wasn’t easy. The athlete, who picked up Muay Thai in Italy after being inspired by Jean-Claude Van Damme and Bruce Lee movies, took to the sport like a duck takes to water.

After only two years of training at the Satori Gladiatorium Nemesis gym, Giorgio Petrosyan decided it was time to test himself in the ring. The Armenian-Italian enjoyed a winning debut, and soon he was defeating more names throughout the nation as he climbed his way up the Muay Thai rankings.

His surgical precision in the discipline became evident, and it was after a fight in 2004 when he was given the nickname 'The Doctor.'

The young Giorgio Petrosyan was given that name by a referee when he fought against a French athlete and knocked him out with what the ref initially thought was four low kicks. However, after the bout, the referee looked at photographs of the bout and noticed it was four different kicks.

It was a fitting nickname for an athlete whose accuracy has always been inch-perfect. During five years of competing in Muay Thai, Petrosyan fought inside the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, captured the Italian National Champion belt, won the MTA European title, and gained the Kombat League World championship belt. It was after this that Giorgio Petrosyan decided to venture into kickboxing.

'The Doctor' had always wanted to test himself against the very best, and the career change allowed him to do just that. Since then, Giorgio Petrosyan has successfully etched himself into the kickboxing history books with 104 wins and a 42-bout win streak that spanned six years.

His precision, attacking flair, and creativity in scoring points on his opponent while taking little to no damage became apparent as his kickboxing career developed. He always stayed one step ahead of his opponents, avoiding their attacks and methodologically ripping through their defense round by round.

During this time, he defeated several icons using this trademark style - amongst them were Abdallah Mabel, Naruepol Fairtex, Sudsakorn Sor Klinmee, and Andy Souwer, to name a few. That spell, which saw him compete in some of the largest kickboxing organizations, gained him the K-1 World MAX World Championships, ISKA World Titles, and a Glory Slam Tournament Championship.

In 2018, he signed with ONE Championship. A year later, he took out Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy, Jo Nattawut, and Samy Sana to become the champion of the ONE featherweight kickboxing world Grand Prix.

Giorgio Petrosyan vs. Superbon for inaugural featherweight title

Two years on, and at 35 years old, Giorgio Petrosyan hasn't shown any signs of slowing down. The No.1-ranked featherweight kickboxer once again put in a flawless performance to conquer Georgian athlete Davit Kiria in February this year as he waited for his chance to lift ONE’s prestigious golden belt someday. However, he isn’t the only one craving for that world title.

Thai star Superbon has also been longing for the opportunity to capture the belt. And after he defeated longtime foe Sitthichai 'Killer Kid' Sitsongpeenong in July, he earned his spot as the No.2-ranked athlete in the division.

With the two top-ranked fighters decided, a championship fight was put on the cards. However, Giorgio Petrosyan refused to face Superbon for the featherweight kickboxing gold. The latter felt that he had waited long enough to make this dream fight happen, and in turn, accused the Armenian-Italian athlete of attempting to duck him.

'The Doctor' responded to those accusations by saying that he had rejected the earlier bout as he was offered the fight with 20 days of notice.

That exchange of words has given fans a glimpse of what they can expect when these two world-class stars finally clash. They will fight in the main event of ONE: FIRST STRIKE this Friday, October 15, for the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

Giorgio Petrosyan promises to hit hard and leave the global stage with the world title. He has made his name by consistently hunting for more victories, accolades, and success through his style and surgical precision, and now he looks to shut Superbon down once and for all.

