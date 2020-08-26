When 23-year-old Filipina-American striker KC “Pinay Fight” Carlos steps into the ONE Championship ring this Friday night, she will be inheriting the fighting pride of her native Philippines.

The Chalong Boxing Stadium Champion based in Thailand wants to leave a lasting impression by putting on an amazing performance in her ONE Super Series debut.

Carlos will take on top prospect Wondergirl Fairtex of Thailand in a three round Muay Thai contest in 4-ounce gloves. The two will go head-to-head at ONE: A NEW BREED, a live, closed-door, audience-free event scheduled for Friday, 28 August in Bangkok.

The Phuket Top Team and Heritage Muay Thai representative exudes confidence ahead of her first appearance on the global stage, and she will stop at nothing to put on a good show.

“From all the hard work put into this fight camp, I will fight my heart out and try to put on a good show,” said Carlos. “I am a very dedicated and hard-working athlete who does not give up. I’ve been through some very rough times in my life, but I refused to let any of that stop me from what I wanted to achieve. I love what I do and I believe that passion shows in my training and fighting.”

The Philippines enjoys a rich fighting tradition, with global superstars such as former ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard “Landslide” Folayang and eight-division boxing world champion, legendary Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao leading the pack.

By way of birth, Carlos automatically steps in to fill some hefty shoes, representing a nation crazy about its sports heroes. Although she has wanted to connect with her Filipino roots for the longest time, she’s had to focus on her Muay Thai career while living in Thailand, and she rarely got the chance to explore her heritage. It’s something that she hopes to do in the future. But right now, she is zeroed in on first getting past a tough opponent.

Nevertheless, Carlos knows what Filipinos around the world stand for, and she hopes to represent that honor in the ONE Championship ring this Friday night.

“I am very shy and only really speak to those close to me. I care a lot about my family, close friends, and fight team. I don’t like to be around any negativity, so I try to surround myself with good and supportive people,” Carlos talked about her secret to success. I haven’t really gotten the chance to connect to my Filipino roots, at least not as much as I want to because I’ve been living in Thailand for a very long time. Filipinos have a strong heart and I am bringing my heart into this fight.”

Her opponent, Wondergirl, is fresh off a spectacular showing at ONE: NO SURRENDER III just last month. The 21-year-old Fairtex gym representative scored a beautiful first-round KO of Australia’s Brooke Farrell in her ONE Super Series debut.

Advertisement

Carlos certainly has her work cut out for her, with Wondergirl not only bringing in tremendous momentum, but also feeding off the energy of Bangkok. Still, Carlos remains steadfast in her conviction to earn the win against the hometown bet.

“Wondergirl is a tough and skilled fighter. I’m confident I will perform well, and give it all I got. It would be amazing to get the win and I will try my best to achieve that,” said Carlos. “I’m a kicker! I’ve been kicking my whole life since my taekwondo days as a kid. I like to be fast, precise with power and aggressive. Other than kicking, I like to use all other weapons I have, depending on the situation, to make the fight unpredictable and also entertaining.”

ONE: A NEW BREED brings together the absolute best in local and international martial arts talent. The headlining bout features ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand, who defends her title against promotional newcomer Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil.

In the co-main event, Muay Thai superstars Rodlek PK.Saenchaimuaythai gym and Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai square off in the final round of the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai Tournament. The winner will go on to challenge ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao at a later date.

Ahead of perhaps the most important juncture in her career thus far, Carlos has a message for all the Filipino fans, especially those hard hit by the current global health crisis.

“To all the Filipino fans out there, no matter what the situation is, don’t give up. Believe in yourselves and keep going. We all have a purpose, so we need to show it,” said Carlos.