Nine-Time World Champion Anissa Meksen Signs With ONE Championship

Anissa Meksen has dominated kickboxing and Muay Thai opponents all over the world, and now, the 32-year-old will look to conquer ONE Championship’s all-striking division, ONE Super Series.

The nine-time Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion inked a deal with ONE on Sunday, 23 August, joining atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai divisions that are teeming with talented strikers.

Meksen now sits alongside the likes of Alma Juniku, Anne “Ninja” Line Hogstad, Ekaterina “Barbie” Vandaryeva, Rudzma Abubakar, “Killer Bee” Chuang Kai Ting, Marie “Snow Leopard” Ruumet, Supergirl Jaroonsak Muaythai, and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

And of course, she will also need to contend with ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Stamp Fairtex and ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Titleholder Janet “JT” Todd. The woman from Nancy, France owns a professional record of 100-5, which includes 32 knockouts.

She is a 2014 Enfusion Reality Season 5 K-1 Tournament Champion, a WAKO Flyweight World Champion, an ISKA K-1 World Champion, a WPMF Muay Thai World Champion, and a five-time GLORY Bantamweight World Champion, making her one of the most decorated women on the ONE roster. Although a debut date hasn’t been scheduled for Meksen, martial arts fans around the world can expect to see her in the ONE ring sometime in 2020.

In the meantime, check out ONE: A NEW BREED this Friday, 28 August, live on Hotstar, Star Sports Select, or the ONE Super App at 6 p.m. India Standard Time (IST).