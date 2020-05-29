Sittichai Sitsongpeenong eyes kickboxing super-bout against Giorgio Petrosyan

"The Killer Kid" Sittichai Sitsongpeenong

ONE Championship’s new acquisition “The Killer Kid” Sittichai Sitsongpeenong has only one mission on his mind in the promotion – to challenge arguably the greatest kickboxer of all time.

Kickboxing fans have long wished for the legendary Thai striking sensation to face off against multiple-time kickboxing World Champion Giorgio “The Doctor” Petrosyan. With both of them now part of the world’s largest martial arts organization, the Buriram native believes it is the perfect time to treat the fans to a striking clinic.

“Since I signed with ONE, many fans have had their eyes on me, and they want me to fight with Petrosyan,” he said.

The Thai sensation who penned the deal with ONE on Thursday, 14 May added: “I have fought with many kickboxers already – some I fought so many times that I felt bored. But for Petrosyan, I have never even fought him once. I followed him everywhere, but he always seems to run away from me!”

Both warriors have traveled the globe in their illustrious careers, winning multiple World Titles along the way. Sittichai’s most prized possession is the Glory Lightweight World Championship while “The Doctor” owns the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship.

Sittichai has defeated several world-class athletes such as Dzhabar Askerov, Marat Grigorian, Enriko “The Hurricane” Kehl, Superbon Banchamek, and Andy “Souwer Power” Souwer, and Petrosyan’s resume has been equally impressive.

The Milan resident has overcome Souwer on two occasions, alongside standout performances against Samy “AK47” Sana, Smokin' Jo Nattawut, and Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy en route to winning ONE’s inaugural US$1 million kickboxing tournament.

“The Killer Kid” was first introduced to Petrosyan in 2013, when he made his kickboxing debut in Italy. He immediately fell in love with the Armenian-Italian’s slick style, and, as a fellow southpaw, studied his foe’s unique arsenal.

“When I was still a no-name kickboxer, I fought in his hometown. I was the second prelim on that event, and he was the main event,” the 28-year-old said.

“I watched him fight and thought, ‘Wow, that was amazing.’ He is a great kickboxer, clever, and really sharp.”

The Muay Thai practitioner has since evolved into a kickboxing phenom, getting used to the discipline in no time at all. His precision, speed, and attacking skillset in “the art of eight limbs” have made his transition a smooth and successful one.

With that, Sittichai admits he is always ready to challenge the best, revealing he has no fear to take on “The Doctor” should ONE make this dream match come true.

“I was scared of him before, but now I am not,” he said.

“Under kickboxing rules, I can fight anyone. But if I could choose, I would like to ask for a couple of warm-up fights first.

“[Petrosyan] is my idol. I always tried to compare myself with him. I would like to be as good as him, I would like to test myself against him, and I would like to beat him!”

