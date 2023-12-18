11 bestsellers from the Sephora Perfume Sale: Tom Ford, Chloe, Carolina Hererra, and more

Sephora Perfume Sale is offering every fragrance lover a chance to grab their favorite perfume. Whether you are on the lookout for the perfect signature scent or a chic fragrance bottle to gift this holiday season, Sephora has it all in its stock. The sale is live from December 13 to December 24.

Searching for the best-selling perfume from the plethora of choices is a daunting task. Various options like sweet top notes, fruity tones, and woody or musky notes make it tough to choose the ideal one. Yet Sephora Perfume Sale has included all of the bestseller perfumes in the collection, and every fragrance has its uniqueness.

Fragrance to choose from Sephora Perfume Sale

After putting them to the test, our team has curated this list of 11 bestsellers from the Sephora Perfume Sale.

1) Tom Ford's Velvet Orchid

This perfume is packed with the fresh scent of rum, honey, and a strong floral veil. The fragrance has a Black Orchid base and is ideal for anyone looking for a feminine scent. Tom Ford's Velvet Orchid is currently priced at $147.

2) Mon Guerlain Eau de Parfum

Go for a lavender lush with a hint of vanilla and jasmine with Mon Guerlain from the Sephora Perfume Sale. The chic bottle of this sweet and warm gourmand instantly makes it a consumer favorite. It is priced at $118.

3) Chloe Eau de Parfum

Powdery florals are the all-time go-to perfume for the day, which makes Chloe Eau de Parfum a great choice. The scent has keynotes of honey, cedarwood, peony, and rose. It is priced at $153 during the sale.

4) Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum

Stock up on this popular floral fragrance from the Sephora Perfume Sale. It has the warm tone of tonka bean, tuberose, and jasmine. The bottle mirrors a high heel, and it is priced at $111 during the sale.

5) Miss Dior Eau de Parfum

Packed with the warm floral essence of centifolia rose, soft musk, and lily, this Dior fragrance extrudes feminine energy. The elegant packaging further elevates this premium fragrance, priced at $160.

6) Marc Jacobs Fragrances - Daisy

Adorned with daisies on the top, the Marc Jacobs Daisy perfume is a floral scent. It is ideal for the day, the keynotes of the fragrance include strawberry, jasmine, and violet leaves. Get it for $130.

7) Mugler Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum

Look no further if a vanilla fragrance is what you want. With keynotes like jasmine grandiflorum, Bourbon vanilla, and bergamot essence, the scent can transcend to a valley of flowers. It is priced at $171.

8) Capri Eau de Parfum

On the lookout for a fresh citrusy yet fruity scent? Go for Capri Eau de Parfum, which has mesmerizing keynotes like sweet orange, Ylang-ylang extra oil, angelica seeds, and more. Get it for $185.

9) KVD Beauty Sinner Eau de Parfum

Wear the scent of warm woods to your party. KVD Beauty Sinner Eau de Parfu has all the goodness of patchouli, cinnamon, and wood that extrudes an empowering scent with a hint of spice and sweetness. Get it for $25-30.

10) Heretic Bergamusk Eau de Parfum

Opt for the citrusy fragrance from the woody and earthy family for your brunch or evening dates. The highlights of the keynotes are verbena, sandalwood, and bergamot. The fragrance is priced at $45.

11) Jo Malone London - Wood & sea Salt Cologne

Another gem from the woody and earthy fragrance family, Jo Malone London - Wood & Sea Salt Cologne captures the scent of herbs and earthy greens. The keynotes of this perfume are ambrette seeds, sage, and sea salts. It is priced at $165.

From Tom Ford to Chloe, the brand is running a sale on the most customer-favorite perfumes of all time. With the Sephora Perfume Sale, one can score 20% off on full-size fragrances.

FAQs

1) Are perfumes part of the Sephora sale?

Yes, they are running a 12-day-long sale on perfumes.

2) Does Sephora return used perfumes?

Sephora allows returning mildly used perfumes within 30 days of purchase.

3) Can you ask for free perfume samples at Sephora?

The salesperson can offer a free sample if a purchase is made.