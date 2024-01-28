11 Matching tattoos for best friends: Quotes, friendship symbols, and more

Matching tattoos for best friends have become a symbol of unbreakable bonds we can share with the special people in our lives. It is a way to keep the connection alive forever. Friendship is a treasure of shared laughter, secrets and support.

In a world where relationships come and go, the one constant we can always rely on is the enduring friendship of our best pals. These matching tattoos aren't just ink on skin; they're a permanent reminder of the incredible adventures, inside jokes, and shared memories that make your friendship unique.

In this article, we're going to dive into the world of matching tattoos for best friends. While there are many valentine day tattoo ideas and inspiration out there, if you're looking for inspiration for your own matching tattoo or simply intrigued by the concept, read on to discover how you and your bestie can wear your friendship on your sleeves (or wrists, or ankles, or wherever you choose to ink it).

Matching Tattoos for Best Friends

1) Infinity Symbols

Consider getting matching tattoos of the infinity symbol on your wrists or ankles to symbolize your eternal bond. The infinity symbol represents the idea of something that never ends or has no limits. It is a perfect way to express your friendship that will last forever.

2) Puzzle Pieces

Each friend gets a puzzle piece tattoo, and when you come together, the pieces fit perfectly to symbolize your friendship completing each other.

3) Coordinates

Choose the coordinates of a place that holds special meaning for both of you, like where you first met or your favorite travel destination. It could also be your first trip together or the location of your school. You can wrap the coordinates in a circle or some geometric pattern to give an enclosed picture of this matching tattoo.

4) Sun and Moon

One friend gets a sun tattoo, and the other gets a moon tattoo to symbolize how you complement each other's personalities. The sun and Moon have various symbols and meanings, but when two people get one each, it speaks a lot about their personalities and adds to a vivid matching tattoo. It's not the same tattoo, but it's complementary.

5) Heartbeats

Have your heartbeats (EKG lines) tattooed on your wrists or ribs to represent how your hearts beat as one. This one is very interpersonal and still falls under the umbrella of matching tattoos.

6) Quote or Lyrics

Pick a meaningful quote, song lyrics, or a saying that encapsulates your friendship and have it tattooed in the same font and location. You can also get half and half of the quote on each tattoo place.

7) Animal or Sketch Silhouettes

Choose your favorite animals or a sketch and get their silhouettes tattooed on your bodies, showcasing your unique bond. Add an element of heart or stars to give a finished look to this matching tattoo.

8) Lock and Key

One friend gets a lock, and the other gets a key, symbolizing that you hold the key to each other's hearts.

9) Compass

A compass tattoo is a meaningful symbol of friendship that shows how you guide and support each other on life’s journey. Whether you are near or far, you always know where to find your true north and stay on the right path.

10) Birds in Flight

Birds in flight tattoos are a wonderful way to celebrate your friendship and the freedom it gives you. They signify that you encourage each other to soar to new heights and explore new horizons. Birds in flight tattoos also represent your adventurous spirit and your desire to see the world together.

11) Fingerprint Hearts

Having each other’s fingerprints turned into tiny hearts and tattooed on your bodies is a creative and personal way to showcase your unique connection. It shows that you are proud of your friendship and that you cherish the mark that your friend has left on your life.

Getting inked with your best friend is like sealing a pact in the most permanent way possible. It's a testament to the inside jokes, the shared secrets, and the unwavering support that defines your connection. It's a promise that no matter what life throws your way, your friendship remains as solid as the day you both decided to take the plunge.

In a world where relationships can sometimes feel short-lived, your best friend is your constant, your anchor. These popular matching tattoo ideas serve as a reminder that amidst life's chaos, your friendship is a steadfast source of happiness, understanding, and love.