Trust in a relationship is like the glue that holds everything together. It’s all about security and the assurance that no matter what happens, you will not be left alone. It does not always come easy to make or maintain, but it is important in a healthy and vibrant relationship.

At times, the words of people who have been there before can give us some insight and hope. These quotes show how we can win trust and maintain our personal relationships. They are a lesson in the importance of trust while also making our relationships with others more profound and significant.

⁠15 Trust quotes for relationships

Here are 15 trust quotes for relationships gathered from various sources, reflecting on the significance of trust in forming and maintaining strong connections:

1) "The trust of the innocent is the liar’s most useful tool." - Stephen King.

2) "When mistrust comes in, love goes out." - Irish Proverb.

3) "Only those you trust can betray you." - Terry Goodkind.

4) "Trust but verify." - Ronald Reagan.

5) "Love and trust are so powerful. They can literally change the fate of a person." — Tasha Hoggatt.

6) "Cheating on a good person is like throwing away a diamond and picking up a rock." – Anonymous.

7) "Stop doubting and start believing. That is the only way to build a meaningful relationship.".

8) "Indifference is expensive. Hostility is unaffordable. Trust is priceless. It’s all about relationships." — Ted Rubin.

9) "Trust thyself: every heart vibrates to that iron string." - Ralph Waldo Emerson.

10) "It is better to suffer wrong than to do it, and happier to be sometimes cheated than not to trust." - Samuel Johnson.

11) "Trust is like a vase, once it’s broken, though you can fix it, the vase will never be the same again." - Walter Anderson.

12) "Trust takes years to build and seconds to shatter." - Unknown Author.

13) "It’s difficult to trust people when the one person who you completely opened up to is the person who later completely betrayed you." – Shilpa Menon.

14) "The worst thing about being lied to is knowing that you weren’t worth the truth." – Anonymous.

15) "The best way to find out if you can trust somebody is to trust them." — Ernest Hemingway.

These trust quotes capture the complex nature and importance of trust within relationships. They also highlight how trust can be both a foundation for deep connection and a vulnerability when broken.

The two people in a relationship must rely on trust to build a meaningful relationship with safety, reliability, and even a deep emotional connection. The trust quotes we have used in this article, however, reveal the complex nature of trust by sharing insight, warning, and motivation.

These trust quotes can be used as a powerful resource in several situations – for example, when one uses them as a self-guiding tool in his or her personal thinking about intimate relationships. Quotes like beauty quotes, and life quotes can be used as a source of inspiration or as a reminder when facing a dilemma about life. The use of these quotes in daily life can contribute to strengthening the understanding of the need for trust.