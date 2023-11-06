When there's a slight increase in humidity or starts raining, people with frizzy hair have a tough time taming their locks, but homemade hair serums help treat frizzy hair. Homemade hair serums, known as frizzy hair secret weapons are natural, chemical-free, and help in managing dry and dull locks. Apply a few drops of hair serum can help tame the wild, unmanaged hair and is considered to be the simplest home remedy.

Homemade Hair serums are designed to help many hair concerns but they truly shine at managing frizzy hair, dullness, and dryness. Many factors make the hair frizzy, from environmental conditions to nutrition. Controlling frizzy hair can be considered the most daunting task.

Hair serums, typically lightweight and non-greasy are formulated to create a protective barrier around the hair strands. This barrier helps seal moisture, preventing humidity from making the hair frizzy. After washing the hair, adding a few drops of homemade hair serums can help smoothen the hair cuticle, making frizzy hair look healthier and vibrant.

From Aloe vera to Jojoba Oil: 5 Best Homemade Hair Serums To Treat Frizzy Hair

While many commercial hair serums are available, homemade hair serums are easy to make and can be tailored as per individual hair concerns. They include natural and nourishing ingredients that help transform frizzy hair into sleek, tamed beautiful hair.

1) Aloe vera and Vitamin E Hair Serum

Aloe vera, renowned for its soothing and hydrating properties, can be a powerful ingredient in homemade hair serums, treating dry, dull, and frizzy hair. Aloe vera hair serum is packed with active ingredients and essential ingredients that strengthen the hair while adding an amazing shine and luster.

To make this homemade hair serum, use the base as fresh aloe vera and mix it with rose water, vitamin E oil, and coconut oil until blended smoothly. To essence its fragrance and benefits, add jasmine essential oil into the blend as the final ingredient to the homemade hair serum. Once the blend is ready, pour into a spritz bottle and shake before applying to damp, wet hair.

2) Jojoba Oil and Grapeseed Essential Oil Hair Serum

For those looking for shiny and lustrous hair, this is one of the best homemade hair serums. Mix jojoba oil and grapeseed essential oil, then add peppermint oil and make a nice, smooth blend. Pour the hair serum into a small Spirtz bottle and add a few drops of it to damp wet hair. This serum is the perfect solution for treating dull and frizzy hair.

Jojoba oil helps to produce similar oils that are naturally produced by the scalp, hence this serum locks in the moisture, making the hair look shiny and bouncy. This homemade remedy makes the hair look shiny and healthy.

3) Lavender and Rose Water Hair Serum

This homemade hair serum is a savior for frizzy hair. Start mixing castor oil, jojoba oil, and a few drops of rose water to make a perfect blend, then add a few drops of lavender oil to enhance the benefits of this hair serum. Add it to a spritz bottle. Let it sit in the fridge for a day before using, then spray on damp, wet hair to protect the hair from getting frizzy.

This homemade serum helps to provide hydration, regulate sebum production, and refresh the scalp while helping to tame dull, dry, and frizzy hair. Highly recommended to avoid oily scalp, this hair serum is a go-to solution.

4) Argan and Avocado Oil Hair Serum

Frizzy hair concerns can be solved with natural homemade hair serums. The dynamic combination of argan and avocado oil, blended with jojoba and grapeseed oil is an amazing hair serum to treat frizzy hair. Mix these oils and pour them into a glass bottle.

This blend helps repair and rejuvenate the hair, reducing frizz and promoting healthier, shinier locks. All these oils together enhance this serum's nourishing properties.

5) Jojoba Oil and Soy Oil Hair Serum

Jojoba Oil and Soy Oil hair serum is one of the perfect homemade hair serums to treat dull, frizzy hair as it nourishes the hair with its unique properties. Mix jojoba oil, soy oil, coconut oil, and olive oil, pour it into a bottle, and add a few drops to damp hair to stop the hair from turning frizzy.

This homemade hair serum can be used before and after washing the hair. It helps strengthen, nourish, and add moisture to frizzy, dull hair, making the hair look shiny and healthy.

These 5 best homemade hair serums to treat frizzy hair are not only amazing but they can be tailored to address individual hair concerns. They are natural, chemical-free alternatives to commercial hair serums and can be a valuable addition to the hair care routine for achieving shiny, silky, and frizz-free hair.