7 best antiviral creams for cold sores 2023

Cold sores, also known as fever blisters, are painful and unsightly blisters that typically appear on or around the lips. These sores are caused by the herpes simplex virus (HSV), and while there is no cure, antiviral creams can help alleviate symptoms and expedite the healing process.

These sores are caused by the herpes simplex virus, with HSV-1 being the primary culprit for oral herpes. These sores are highly contagious and can be transmitted through direct contact with an infected person or by touching a contaminated surface. Once the virus enters the body, it remains dormant in nerve cells and can be reactivated by triggers such as stress, fatigue, sunlight, or a weakened immune system.

Antiviral creams are a common and effective way to manage the sores. These creams work by inhibiting the replication of the herpes simplex virus, reducing the severity of symptoms and speeding up the healing process. While antiviral medications are available in various forms, including oral tablets, ointments or creams are often preferred for topical application directly to the affected area.

When selecting an antiviral cream for cold sores, it is important to prioritize formulations with active antiviral agents like acyclovir, and moisturizing ingredients such as petrolatum. One must also ensure early application at the first sign of symptoms and opt for non-irritating formulas, including fragrance-free and hypoallergenic options, to address sensitivity and enhance effectiveness in managing cold sore symptoms.

Here are the best antiviral creams of 2023.

1) Abreva Docosanol 10% Cream Tube ($15.99)

Abreva Docosanol 10% Cream Tube is a widely recognized antiviral cream containing docosanol as its active ingredient. Docosanol interferes with the herpes virus's ability to replicate, reducing the severity and duration of cold sore symptoms. Abreva is known for its effectiveness when applied at the first sign of a cold sore, providing relief and promoting faster healing.

Pros Cons Fast and effective relief Cost consideration User-friendly application

2) Zovirax (Acyclovir) 5% topical cream ($190)

Zovirax is a trusted antiviral cream that contains acyclovir, a potent antiviral agent. Acyclovir works by inhibiting viral replication, thus reducing the intensity of cold sore symptoms. Zovirax is recommended for early application, and its formulation helps soothe the affected area while combating the virus.

Pros Cons Effective Highly priced Convinient

3) Zilactin Cold Sore Gel ($10.92)

Zilactin Cold Sore Gel is a topical treatment designed to alleviate symptoms associated with cold sores caused by the herpes simplex virus. Its formulation includes a patented bioadhesive that creates a protective barrier over the cold sore, promoting healing and reducing discomfort.

Pros Cons Protective barrier Initial discomfort Pain relief

4) Cold Sores BeGone Stick ($12.99)

Cold Sores BeGone Stick is a topical solution designed to address the sores caused by the herpes simplex virus. Its unique formula aims to provide relief from symptoms and promote healing.

Pros Cons Convenient application Effectiveness variability Natural ingredients

5) Quantum Health Lip Clear Lysine+ Ointment ($9.99)

Quantum Health Lip Clear Lysine+ Ointment is a topical solution designed to address cold sores. Formulated with lysine, an amino acid known for its antiviral properties, it aims to reduce the severity and duration of cold sore outbreaks.

Pros Cons Moisturizing Not suitable for vegans, contains beeswax Relieves pain from cold sores

6) Orajel Moisturelock Cold Sore Symptom Treatment ($12)

Orajel Moisturelock Cold Sore Symptom Treatment is a cold sore symptom treatment designed to provide relief from the discomfort associated with cold sores. It aims to soothe and moisturize the affected area, promoting healing and easing symptoms.

Pros Cons Masks redness None Softens scabs

7) Herstat Cold Sore Relief ($11.95)

Herstat is a cold sore relief product designed to alleviate symptoms caused by the herpes simplex virus. It contains propolis, a natural substance derived from beehives, known for its antiviral and healing properties.

Pros Cons Antiviral properties Limited availability Natural ingredients

Choosing the right antiviral cream for cold sores involves considering factors such as active ingredients, moisturizing properties, and ease of application. These 7 options are among the best in 2023 for effectively managing and alleviating cold sore symptoms. However, one must always consult with a healthcare professional for personalized advice and recommendations based on individual health considerations.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q.1 Which antiviral cream is best for cold sores?

Antiviral drugs like aciclovir or penciclovir can reduce the duration of such sores by approximately one day if initiated promptly at the first signs of an outbreak, providing effective relief for this bothersome condition.

Q.2 What is the fastest treatment for cold sores?

Take prescription medications and use antiviral creams.

Q.3 Can you dry out a cold sore overnight?

No, one cannot dry it out overnight. It takes around two to three weeks to speed up healing of a cold sore. One can take prescription medicines such as antiviral tablets and creams.