7 Best Azelaic acid products to target acne and pigmentation 

Dubbed the "jack of all trades" in the skincare arena, Azelaic acid is a topical skincare ingredient often used to treat acne and pigmentation. It is found naturally in grains like rye, wheat, and barley and is also produced by Malassezia furfur, which is a yeast that lives on the skin.

Available in prescription strength over-the-counter products, azelaic acid has made its way to the beauty market through various product formulations, be it serums or spot treatment gels.

The skincare ingredient targets acne-causing bacteria and reduces inflammation in rosacea-prone skin. Additionally, azelaic acid can inhibit an enzyme called tyrosinase responsible for the occurrence of dark patches and hyperpigmentation. Catering to multiple skin concerns, this skincare ingredient has become a popular product in the skincare regimes of beauty enthusiasts.

7 Best Azelaic acid products to treat acne and pigmentation

Packed with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, the skincare ingredient has been used by multiple beauty brands in their product formulations.

Team Sportskeeda has curated this list of the best azelaic acid products for beauty enthusiasts:

Paula's Choice 10 Azelaic Acid Booster ($39)

Naturium Azelaic Topical Acid 10% ($19.99)

Facile Skincare Brighten Pigment Serum ($32.30)

The Inkey List SuperSolutions 10% Azelaic Serum Redness Relief Solution ($18)

SkinFix Acne+ 2% BHA Cleanser ($35)

Drunk Elephant Bouncy Brightfacial ($68)

This Works Morning Expert Multi-Acid Pads ($50)

1) Paula's Choice 10% Azelaic Acid Booster ($39)

A multi-tasking cream formula, this serum by Paula’s Choice works on bumpy skin texture, reduces blemishes, and targets redness with uneven skin tone. It combines the potency of liquorice root, salicylic acid, and azelaic acid.

These ingredients together unclog pores, relieve skin sensitivity, and reduce the appearance of post-acne marks.

2) Naturium Azelaic Topical Acid 10% ($19.99)

Naturium’s serum contains glycinated azelic acid complex, Vitamin C, coffee seed extract, and niacinamide. Brightening the skin, improving the skin tone, balancing excess oil, and keeping the skin hydrated are some of the benefits this serum claims to offer.

3) Facile Skincare Brighten Pigment Serum ($32.30)

Facile’s skin brightening serum is infused with saturated dicarboxylic acid, tranexamic acid, and niacinamide. This trio of actives is beneficial for the skin as it targets pigmentation and acne together. Additionally, this serum claims to target post-acne marks, reduce the appearance of blemishes, and boost collagen.

4) The Inkey List SuperSolutions 10% Azelaic Serum Redness Relief Solution ($18)

For those who experience pilling on using serums infused with saturated dicarboxylic acid, this is a good product. It is a fast-absorbing serum formulated using 10% of the saturated dicarboxylic acid, and it also contains 0.3% Allantoin.

Reducing uneven skin tone, reducing the appearance of redness, and soothing irritated skin are some of the benefits the solution offers.

5) SkinFix Acne+ 2% BHA Cleanser ($35)

Skinfix's cleanser is clinically proven to reduce acne. It is a concentrated formula infused with clinical actives that remove dead skin cells from the surface and kill acne-causing bacteria.

The cleanser comprises ingredients like glycolic and salicylic acid that cater to hyperpigmentation and inflammation, as well as calming ingredients like zinc and green tea.

6) Drunk Elephant Bouncy Brightfacial ($68)

The Drunk Elephant Bouncy Brightfacial is a leave-on mask that works on dark spots, skin redness, and uneven skin tone - owing to azelaic and salicylic acid. Apart from the reduction of blemishes, this mask reduces hyperpigmentation and the visible appearance of photodamage.

7) This Works Morning Expert Multi-Acid Pads ($50)

This Works Morning Expert Multi-Acid Pads (Image via amazon.com)

Comprising a count of 60 pads, this product features multiple acids to revitalize and refresh the complexion. It contains naturally occurring AHAs, liquorice root, Vitamin B3, and azelaic acid.

These multi-acid pads claim to offer skin brightening, removal of dead skin cells, reduction of blemishes, and reducing skin inflammation.

These products range from cleansers, serums, and spot treatments to multi-acid pads, and are infused with the all-rounder azelaic acid. Incorporating this skincare ingredient into the regime is beneficial for those seeking a solution for breakouts and pigmentation.