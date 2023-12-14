7 best Dermalogica products for acne-prone and oily skin

Dermalogica has a huge range of products dedicated to acne-prone and oily skin. Anyone with oily skin would suffer from breakouts or acne, and it becomes crucial to check every product thoroughly before putting it on the face. There are several solutions to help manage your skin and breakouts, and Dermalogica products are one of them. The acne-based product line from this brand is well known to fight congestion.

Dermalogica’s acne range is one of the most effective and recommended ones out there. It was created by The International Dermal Institute, hence, one can rely on the products to be researched and tested before development. Based on our observations, we have come up with a list of Dermalogica products that work best for oily and acne-prone skin.

Best Dermalogica products that help treat acne-prone and oily skin

The products from this brand have some sort of soothing and healing agent that works wonders for the skin. We have tried to make things easy for anyone suffering from acne by listing products that are not only effective but are also safe to use.

1. Sebum Clearing Masque - oil-control face mask for acne-prone skin

For anyone looking for a soothing clay masque, this is it. It has the goodness of salicylic acid, niacinamide, and botanicals that help clear the pores while calming the skin. The masque also contains safflower, which reduces dehydration lines.

It is available on the official website for $43.

2. Retinol Clearing Oil - face oil for acne-prone skin

Nourishing the skin is as important as fighting acne. This Dermalogica face oil has a lipid-based delivery system, rosehip seed, and golden jojoba oils that release retinol to help in skin recovery and salicylic acid to treat breakouts.

It is available on the official website for $72.

3. Age Bright Clearing Serum - for acne

This Dermalogica serum, with salicylic acid as its main ingredient, is crafted to reduce acne and help you get clear skin. It focuses on exfoliation and expedites cell generation, reducing skin aging. It is also packed with the wonders of white shiitake mushrooms.

It is available on the official website for $19.

4. Clearing Skin Wash - for oily & acne-prone skin

Someone who is looking for a deep cleansing and purifying cleanser can opt for this one. It effectively clears out dirt, dead skin cells, and oils that can clog the pores or cause breakouts. For better results, use it on the face, back, and neck.

It is available on the official website for $42.

5. Ultracalming Mist - refreshes skin

Toner is a crucial step in one’s skincare routine, and this Dermalogica toner can tighten pores and lock in moisture. It protects the skin barrier for healthy skin. The UltraCalming Complex has botanicals and oats to soothe and strengthen the skin.

It is available on the official website for $43.

6. Powerbright Face Moisturiser with SPF 50

This SPF moisturizer is designed to protect the skin against any dark spots. It is packed with SPF 50 and safflower oil to combat damage caused by pollution. The niacinamide reduces uneven skin tone and is good for oily skin.

It is available on the official website for $11.

7. Daily Microfoliant Face Scrub

To go a step higher with the exfoliation, one can opt for this scrub, it has papain, salicylic acid, and rice enzymes that polish the skin to achieve perfection. The scrub also reduces the appearance of uneven skin tone while calming the skin.

It is available for $52 on the brand's website.

Every Dermalogica skin care product in its range is results-driven. They are well-researched and formulated with extensive research.

FAQs

1) Are Dermalogica skin products good?

Their products are widely recommended.

2) Is Dermalogica a Korean brand?

It is an American personal care company.

3) Which celebrities use Dermalogica?

Celebrities like Heidi Klum, Jennifer Aniston, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and Jennifer Hudson use this brand.