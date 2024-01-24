7 DIY Coconut Oil lip balms you must try

Coconut oil is a natural moisturizer that keeps your skin smooth. As a result, making your own coconut oil lip balm might be a well-thought-out decision. Additionally, it may prevent chapped and dry lips. Coconut oil's natural healing and hydrating characteristics make it an easy substitute for regular lip balms.

Your lips will turn dry depending on the changing weather, such as the high summer heat or the cold winter days. You should apply the lip balm first and then your favorite lipstick if you use a lot of matte lipstick. Moreover, making DIY coconut oil lip balms at home will make them pure and you can rely on them throughout the year.

Additionally, you are certain that the product is chemical-free and devoid of preservatives. Try these recipes with various mixed-in components to relieve your work-related stress.

7 best ways to make Coconut Oil Lip Balms at home

1) The Essential Coconut Oil Lip Balm

This simple lip balm can make your lips stay hydrated.

What you need:

One teaspoon of coconut oil

One teaspoon petroleum jelly

Methods to follow:

Petroleum jelly can be microwaved or melted in a skillet. Mix in one tablespoon of coconut oil. After that, place it in a glass jar and for half an hour, freeze it.

2) Use cocoa butter and coconut oil for a lip balm

A natural lip balm made with cocoa butter works way more effectively than you can ever imagine. They mix well to keep chapped lips at bay.

What you need:

Two tablespoons of coconut oil

One tablespoon of grated cocoa butter

Methods to follow:

Get the cocoa butter melted. Combine it thoroughly with the coconut oil. Once the mixture is in a container, freeze it for half an hour.

3) Coconut Oil and Aloe vera gel lip balm

Adding coconut oil to aloe vera gel lip balm can really help you keep your lips softer.

What you need:

One teaspoon of coconut oil

One-half teaspoonful of beeswax

One teaspoon of gelled aloe vera

Methods to follow:

In a pan over low heat, melt the carnauba wax and coconut oil, then allow the mixture to cool. Mix thoroughly after adding the aloe vera gel. Transfer the mixture into a jar and let it settle.

4) Jojoba and Coconut oil balm

For a successful DIY coconut oil lip balm option, mix in a few drops of jojoba and coconut oils.

What you need:

One teaspoon of coconut oil

Five jojoba oil drops

Methods to follow:

Melt the coconut oil and add jojoba oil to it. Blend thoroughly. Once the mixture is in a container, freeze it for around half an hour or so.

5) You need Vaseline lip balm and coconut oil

Vaseline and coconut oil lip balm are a savior, even for the most affected lips.

What you need:

One-half tsp. coconut oil

One spoonful of Vaseline

Methods to follow:

Put coconut oil in a pan with melted Vaseline. Mix carefully. Next, store it in a container and place it in the refrigerator.

6) Vanilla with coconut oil

Vanilla lip balms are always trending because of their fragrance and the nourishing compounds of coconut oil.

What you need:

One teaspoon of coconut oil

One spoonful of wax carnauba

Half a teaspoon of extract from vanilla

Methods to follow:

Melt the coconut oil and carnauba wax. Add the vanilla extract, stir, and pour the liquid into a container to freeze.

7) Coconut Oil And Shea Butter Lip Balm

Shea butter and coconut oil can be a great solution for dry lips.

What you need:

One teaspoon of coconut oil

One spoonful of wax carnauba

Shea butter, one tablespoon

Methods to follow:

You have to melt the shea butter, carnauba wax, and coconut oil. Blend thoroughly. Transfer the mixture to a freezer-safe container.

Coconut oil is a multipurpose component that may be used to create nourishing and moisturizing coconut oil lip balms at home. The above-mentioned recipes for coconut oil lip balms work the best considering natural ingredients and nourishing elements.