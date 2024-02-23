8 Best Ralph Lauren home decor items to avail in 2024 

Ralph Lauren home decor items offer a carefully chosen assortment of pieces that are indispensable for anyone wishing to infuse their living area with a feeling of sophistication and classic style in 2024. The home decor items exude luxury and elegance.

Every piece, from the finely crafted paperweight to the sophisticated charm of the Brennan clock, is made to add a layer of functionality and improve the visual appeal of your home office. Luxurious throw pillows are a simple and efficient way to improve the atmosphere of any living room or bedroom, especially in those spaces where people congregate and unwind.

Additionally, Ralph Lauren's collection offers a wide range of choices for anyone wishing to create luxurious yet uniquely personalized home décor. These handpicked products reflect Ralph Lauren's commitment to quality, timeless aesthetic, heritage, and design. These are available for purchase on their website.

Best Ralph Lauren home decor items to go for in 2024

1) 1955 Jaguar XKD ($1,995.00)

Ralph Lauren home decor item: 1955 Jaguar XKD (Image via Ralph Lauren)

This 1:18 scale model replicates the 1955 Jaguar XKD, a Le Mans dominator in the mid-'50s, now part of Mr. Lauren's personal collection. Crafted meticulously by Amalgam, it mirrors the D-type's aviation-inspired design with precision.

Made from polyurethane, stainless steel, aluminium, and paint, this model is a hand-constructed, assembled, and hand-painted masterpiece, exclusive to Ralph Lauren.

2) Brass Jean Paperweight ($279.00)

Ralph Lauren home decor item: Brass Jean Paperweight (Image via Ralph Lauren)

Shaped like Double RL’s workwear jeans, this brass paperweight features an unlacquered finish that ages over time. Decorated with "RRL & Co" and other embossments, it embodies a blend of craftsmanship and heritage. The piece is finished with leather at the base, combining functionality with a distinct aesthetic, available on Ralph Lauren's website.

3) Camryn Stocking ($122.49)

Ralph Lauren home decor item: Camryn Stocking (Image via Ralph Lauren)

The Camryn stocking, inspired by tailored menswear, showcases a Glen plaid pattern with a striped, buttoned cuff. Partnering with Better Cotton™, this cotton piece is both sustainable and OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 certified, ensuring safety from harmful substances. A festive decor item that supports better cotton farming practices. It is available for purchase on Ralph Lauren's website.

4) Brennan Clock ($1,195.00)

Ralph Lauren home decor item: Brennan Clock (Image via Ralph Lauren)

In collaboration with Chelsea Clock, the Brennan clock draws inspiration from the RL888 watch series. It features Roman and Arabic numerals on a calfskin leather dial, encased in polished solid brass. The clock, emphasizing traditional aesthetics with modern craftsmanship, is American-made, reflecting Ralph Lauren's commitment to quality and design.

5) Remy Vase ($895.00)

Ralph Lauren home decor item: Remy Vase (Image via Ralph Lauren)

The Remy vase is distinguished by its herringbone pattern etchings, crafted from lead-free crystal glass for brilliant light refraction. It stands as a testament to elegance and craftsmanship, embodying the classic Ralph Lauren style. This vase is an ideal gift, presented in an embossed box by Ralph Lauren.

6) 888 Madison Flagship Candle ($75.00)

Ralph Lauren home decor item: 888 Madison Flagship Candle (Image via Ralph Lauren)

Celebrating Ralph Lauren's NYC flagship, this candle blends tuberose, magnolia, and cashmere musk in a silver-plated brass holder. It offers 45 hours of burn time, encapsulating the essence of luxury and sophistication, a characteristic hallmark of the brand, presented in a signature box for gifting.

7) Griffith Throw Pillow ($350.00)

Ralph Lauren home decor item: Griffith Throw Pillow (Image via Ralph Lauren)

With intricate beadwork depicting a polo match, the Griffith throw pillow captures Ralph Lauren’s equestrian legacy. Crafted from linen, it features a beaded front and a solid reverse, adding a touch of elegance to any space. It represents the brand's rich heritage and is available on their website.

8) Classic Large Hurricane ($895.00)

Ralph Lauren home decor item: Classic Large Hurricane (Image via Ralph Lauren)

This hurricane, inspired by vintage design, combines mouthblown glass with a brass base for a timeless look. Its craftsmanship reflects Ralph Lauren's dedication to quality and design, suitable for holding candles and enhancing any decor with its elegant presence.

The Ralph Lauren home decor collection can be the perfect option for individuals looking to upgrade their living areas because it captures the spirit of elegance and sophistication.

These pieces prioritize quality, practicality, and aesthetic appeal, and are elegant representations of personal style as well as functional décor. Ralph Lauren's collection has all you need to design a luxurious yet distinctly personal space, whether you're updating your home office, beautifying your living area, or adding a personal touch with throw pillows and candles.