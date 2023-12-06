8 home remedies to keep your lips soft in winter

It is important to keep your lips soft during the winter, and using home remedies might be the best approach. The skin on the lips is thinner compared to the rest of the body. The thinness increases the likelihood of dryness and cracking in cold weather. This, in turn, results in discomfort for the lips.

Various factors contribute to chapped lips, including cold, dry air and habits like frequent lip licking that remove natural oils. Some ingredients in lip care products can also dry out your lips.

Thankfully, numerous natural ingredients can provide effective relief. These home remedies are not only easy to find but are also gentle on your lips, offering the needed hydration to keep your lips soft throughout the winter.

Using these natural alternatives can help with your lip care routine and work wonderfully as economical substitutes for commercial products.

Home remedies to keep your lips soft in winter

1) Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is perfect for soothing and healing chapped lips. At the same time, aloe vera gel also reduces irritation and helps retain moisture.

Usage:

Extract gel from an Aloe Vera leaf.

Chill the gel for at least 2 hours.

Apply the cool gel on your lips and leave for 10 minutes.

Wash off with water.

2) Brown Sugar

Brown sugar is an excellent natural exfoliator that can significantly help to improve chapped lips. To eradicate dry skin, the user might make a mixture of olive oil, honey, and brown sugar. This moisturizes and nourishes your lips.

Usage:

Mix 2 tablespoons of brown sugar, 1 tablespoon of honey, 2 drops of olive oil, and.

Massage your lips in circular motions.

Rinse with lukewarm water.

3) Rose Petals

Rose petals are beneficial for more than their fragrance and beauty; they are an ideal solution to keep your lips soft during the winter season.

Usage:

Soak rose petals in milk for 2 hours.

Mash the petals into a paste.

Apply it to your lips for 20 minutes.

Rinse with cold water.

4) Jojoba Oil with Vanilla Extract

Vanilla extract, when combined with jojoba oil and sugar, makes for a gentle lip care remedy. It soothes the lips, while jojoba oil hydrates deeply.

Usage:

Mix 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract with 2 tablespoons each of jojoba oil and sugar.

Massage the mix onto your lips for 10 minutes.

Rinse with water.

5) Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is an excellent remedy for keeping your lips smooth during the winter. Its fatty acids perform the work. Tea tree oil contains antimicrobial properties.

Usage:

Mix 2 drops each of coconut oil and tea tree oil.

Apply the blend to your lips and leave for 15 minutes.

Wash off any residue with water.

6) Cocoa Butter

Cocoa butter, rich in fatty acids, acts as a protective barrier on the lips, locking in moisture. It is particularly effective as an overnight treatment.

Usage:

Combine a pea-sized amount of cocoa butter with 1 drop of coconut oil.

Apply it to your lips before sleeping.

Wash off in the morning.

7) Sugar and Honey Scrub

A sugar and honey scrub can exfoliate, moisturize, and keep your lips soft in the cold weather.

Usage:

Mix 1 tablespoon of sugar or sea salt with 1 tablespoon of honey or oil.

Gently scrub your lips.

Remove it with a damp washcloth.

8) Lemon Juice

Lemon juice and honey create an effective remedy for rejuvenating chapped lips. Lemon exfoliates, while honey moisturizes.

Usage:

Mix the juice of half a lemon with 2 drops of honey.

Apply to your lips and leave for 10 minutes.

Rinse with water and follow with lip balm.

Separately, internal hydration is just as important as external hydration; drinking plenty of water keeps the body, and hence the lips, moisturized, preventing them from getting dry and chapped.

These remedies offer benefits from exfoliation to hydration, tackling the common issue of chapped lips in winter.

Regular use of these natural treatments can help keep your lips soft and healthy, even in harsh weather. Remember, consistent care and staying hydrated are key to maintaining optimal lip health.