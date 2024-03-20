9 Hanging plants for your house to purify the air

Nowadays, hanging plants are an essential part of modern home design. This refreshing aesthetic combines style with practicality in addition to adding quality to interiors.

Research such as NASA's Clean Air Study has shown that hanging indoor plants can greatly lower the amount of contaminants found in interior spaces. Many other studies have also highlighted how effectively some hanging plants may absorb toxic compounds such as ammonia, formaldehyde, and benzene that are frequently released by materials and appliances in the home.

Hanging plants in your home ensures that the air remains cleaner and fresher for people who are keen to create a better living environment. But since a visible improvement in air quality requires a group effort, it's imperative to include a range of these plants.

Disclaimer: The list is curated according to the writer, please let us know what else we could have added.

Air-Purifying Hanging Plants for Healthier Homes

1) Spider Plant: A Natural Air Refresher

Given their reputation for requiring little maintenance to flourish, spider plants are a great choice for novice indoor gardeners. When these plants are placed in bright, indirect light, they actively clean the air. The unique aspect of spider plants is their reproduction method, which produces spiderettes that can be replanted, extending their purifying benefits throughout the home.

2) Ficus/Weeping Fig: A Robust Purifier

Despite its towering potential, the ficus remains a manageable indoor plant that excels at air purification. It favors bright, indirect sunlight and moderate watering, making it a resilient addition to any room. Its presence is not just visually striking but also serves as a natural filter against indoor pollutants.

3) Boston Fern: Humidity-Loving Cleanser

Boston ferns thrive in cool, humid conditions, making them perfect for bathrooms or kitchens. Their need for consistent moisture and their ability to filter air contaminants make them an excellent choice for enhancing indoor air quality and adding a touch of greenery to less sunny spaces.

4) Peace Lily: Compact Yet Powerful

Peace lilies stand out for their ability to fit into small spaces while actively improving air quality. They prefer low light and moderate watering, blooming throughout the summer to provide not only purification but also a visually pleasing aesthetic. However, people with sensitivity issues should take into account their pollen production.

5) Money Plant (Golden Pothos): An Effortless Air Cleaner

Widely celebrated for its easy care and rapid growth, the money plant is a powerhouse at filtering out indoor toxins. Its versatility in growing conditions makes it a popular choice for enhancing air quality in any room, complementing its lush, vining appearance.

6) Areca Palm: Elegant and Effective

Originating from Madagascar, the areca palm has become a favored indoor plant for its air-purifying properties and its visually appealing structure. It adds a tropical flair to interiors while diligently working to remove harmful chemicals from the air.

7) Syngonium: A Feng Shui Favorite

Admired for its aesthetic and Feng Shui properties, Syngonium contributes significantly to indoor air purification. Its care involves watering upon soil drying, ensuring it remains a stunning and beneficial feature in homes. Regular leaf cleaning enhances its appearance and effectiveness.

8) Chinese Evergreen: A Low-Light Purifier

The Chinese evergreen is an ideal choice for areas with low light and high humidity, like bathrooms. It excels at removing formaldehyde and benzene, requiring occasional leaf misting to maintain its health and purification capabilities in less humid environments.

9) Peperomia Obtusifolia: Fast-Growing and Efficient

Thriving in bright, indirect light, Peperomia Obtusifolia stands out for its rapid growth and minimal care requirements. It’s an efficient purifier, tackling several common indoor pollutants and enhancing the oxygen levels in homes, making it a practical and attractive addition.

Integrating these nine hanging plants into a home not only improves the aesthetics but also significantly contributes to a healthier living environment. With their air-purifying qualities, each plant provides a way to organically clean the air, making a house that is more welcoming and fresher.

The possibility of designing a living area that is not only beautiful but also good for wellbeing is provided by this assortment of hanging plants, highlighting the significance of living in cleaner, greener surroundings.