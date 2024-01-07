Beauty benefits of lemongrass tea: How to add this ingredient to your skin care routine

Lemongrass tea, recognized for its fresh, lemony aroma and citrus flavor, is more than just a staple in Thai cooking or a natural bug repellent. This tall, stalky plant, also known as citronella, harbors numerous beauty benefits.

It's been used to promote sleep, alleviate pain, and enhance immunity. However, one must be cautious, as some individuals may experience allergies or side effects like dizziness or dry mouth.

The beauty benefits of lemongrass tea stem from its rich antioxidant properties. Studies say that lemongrass contains antioxidants like chlorogenic acid, isoorientin, and swertiajaponin.

These compounds are instrumental in scavenging harmful free radicals in the body, thereby preventing cellular dysfunction in coronary arteries.

Beauty benefits of lemongrass tea

The beauty benefits of this herbal tea are significantly attributed to its antioxidant properties. Antioxidants play a crucial role in maintaining skin health by combating free radicals that cause aging and disease.

The presence of chlorogenic acid, isoorientin, and swertiajaponin in lemongrass helps preserve the youthful appearance of the skin and reduce signs of aging.

How to include Lemongrass Tea in Skincare

To enjoy the beauty benefits of lemongrass tea, you can integrate it into your skincare regimen.

1) Drinking lemongrass tea

A cup of this herbal tea can solve a whole lot of skin issues. Consumption of this tea regularly may improve your skin tone.

To make this tea, steep 1 to 3 tablespoons of fresh or dried lemongrass in boiling water for at least 5 minutes. It can be consumed hot or cold.

2) Using as a skin toner

For those not too inclined towards sipping a cup of tea, lemongrass tea can work as a skin toner as well. Prepare the tea, cool it down, and pour it into a spray bottle and you are set. You can store it in the refrigerator, and this DIY toner will be perfect for two or three months.

3) Anti-inflammatory benefits for skin care

The anti-inflammatory properties of lemongrass, primarily due to compounds like citral and geranial, are significant in skincare. These compounds help reduce inflammation-causing markers in the body.

Since inflammation plays a role in skin conditions like acne and rosacea, incorporating lemongrass tea into a skincare regimen can aid in mitigating these issues, leading to clearer and healthier skin.

Selecting and using Lemongrass

Choosing organic lemongrass free from synthetic pesticides is advisable for the best quality. While lemongrass and herbal teas are not stringently regulated, opting for products from reputable manufacturers ensures purity and efficacy.

If drinking the tea is not preferable, incorporating lemongrass in cooking or as a raw, minced herb in dishes can also confer its health benefits.

The beauty benefits of this herbal tea are diverse, ranging from skin-enhancing antioxidants to antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties.

By integrating this natural ingredient into daily routines, either as a beverage or a culinary herb, one can leverage its healthful properties for improved skin and oral health.

However, it's essential to start with lower quantities to monitor for any adverse reactions and consult a healthcare provider for tailored advice. The natural, refreshing, and rejuvenating qualities of lemongrass make it a valuable addition to any beauty and wellness regimen.