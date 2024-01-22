Beauty benefits of Mulberry extract: How to add this ingredient to your skin and hair care routine

The beauty benefits of mulberry extract are widely known in the world of skin care. These healthy berries, also known as "Shahtoot" in some parts of the world, are full of vitamins and proteins. The benefits of these berries can be counted on, mostly for one's face and hair.

The tree that produces mulberry is called Morus alba. These berries come in different colors like red, black, and white, and are replete with minerals and vitamins, making them a boon for hair and skin.

Consistent use of the mulberry extract can have a variety of benefits.

Beauty benefits of mulberry extract in skin care

Mulberry extract is particularly useful as it makes skin lighter. Chemicals present in mulberries, like oxyresveratrol and betulinic acid, stop the production of melanin. These help get rid of dark spots and improve skin tone.

Flavonoids and other antioxidants in mulberry extract keep the skin from getting damaged by free radicals, which make the face look older. This gets rid of small lines and wrinkles on the skin.

Mulberry extracts, especially those from the roots and leaves, can help ease pain and swelling. It soothes hot, itchy skin, which makes it an ideal ingredient for those with sensitive skin.

How to apply Mulberry extract topically to skin care products

Extract from mulberry roots is often found in skin care items like serums and creams. To get the best effects, use these products on clean, dry skin on a regular basis.

Use mulberry leaf powder, mashed banana, and aloe vera to make your face mask. This mix makes the face look better and gives it nutrients.

Drinking mulberry tea is good for your face from the inside out and brings out its natural glow.

Beauty benefits of Mulberry extract for your hair

The beauty benefits of Mulberry extract also include intense hair care components. The juice and extract of mulberries help hair grow and make hair shafts healthy again. They work to keep hair from falling out and make hair healthy.

Keeps the natural color of your hair

Regularly drinking mulberry juice can increase the production of melanin in hair, which helps hair keep its natural color and stops it from going grey too soon.

The direct way to use mulberry extract for hair care

Mulberry juice can be put on the scalp and hair straight to make hair grow faster and healthier.

Natural products are safer than chemically-made goods because they are made with whole foods. Before enjoying the beauty benefits of mulberry extract, however, it is recommended that one does a patch test on their skin to check for side effects.