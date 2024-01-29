Beauty benefits of Plums: How to add this ingredient to your skin care routine

The beauty benefits of plums are not so popular but they are indeed impressive. Plums are an acidic and sweet fruit. In addition to being a delight for the senses, plums also provide skin benefits. They are vitamin-rich and can help control hypertension and anxiety. Plums also have a significant impact on skin health. They help to maintain a vibrant, healthy complexion.

Plums can work wonders for your skin and diet. Plum extracts in skincare products improve skin quality. Their nutrient-rich profile provides various benefits that are typically overlooked.

Plums can address sunburn, aging signs, and acne, and the nutrients make them a valuable addition to a skincare routine. Let's explore the beauty benefits of plums.

Beauty benefits of Plums

1) Brightens Complexion

Plums are rich in vitamin C, which helps brighten the skin. This nutrient promotes a uniform skin tone by diminishing dark spots and freckles. Additionally, plums promote blood circulation, which contributes to the diminishment of scars and age spots.

2) Reduces aging signs

Preventing fine lines and wrinkles is easier with the anti-aging antioxidants in plums, including Vitamins C and E. The fruit's anti-inflammatory properties serve to reduce inflammation of the skin, while antioxidants protect against oxidative damage.

3) Mitigates acne

With their antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, plums can aid in oil regulation and are advantageous in the treatment of numerous types of acne, such as blackheads and zits. Additionally, the vitamin A in plums diminishes acne scars.

4) Decreases eye bags

Pupils may serve as a natural remedy for individuals who suffer from dull, puffy under-eye areas. By increasing blood flow and decreasing swelling, they effectively mitigate the visual impact of dark circles.

5) Skin revitalization

Plums have vitamin and phytochemical properties. Consistent usage has the potential to revitalize the skin, resulting in a more radiant and firm appearance. Vitamin C, which is present in plums, is essential for the synthesis of collagen, which gives skin its even texture.

How you should add Plums into your skincare routine

Plum face pack for brighter skin

Mash 2-3 ripe plums into a paste. Apply it evenly to the face and neck. Leave for 15-20 minutes and rinse with lukewarm water.

Anti-aging plum mask

Blend plum pulp with rose water. Apply it to the face and neck. After 20 minutes, wash with warm water.

Plum and yogurt sun repair mask

Boil plums in water to extract juice. Mix with a spoon of yogurt. Apply to sunburnt areas, then rinse with cold water.

Plum and cucumber acne treatment

Mash the plum pulp and mix it with cucumber juice. Apply to acne-prone areas. Rinse off after a few minutes.

Plum slices for eye bags

Cut thin plum slices (loquat plums are preferred). Place on the under-eye area for 15 minutes. Rinse with cold water and moisturize.

Apart from the beauty benefits of plums, eating plums daily brings multiple health benefits. Their antioxidants fight diseases and improve heart health. Plums' fiber content aids digestion. Adding plums to your diet promotes overall well-being and radiant skin.

The beauty benefits of plums are extensive, addressing various skin concerns. Whether applied topically or consumed, plums can significantly improve skin health. Moderate consumption is key to avoiding side effects. Embrace the beauty benefits of plums and see the transformation in your skin.