Beauty benefits of Red lentils: How to include it in your skincare regime

Red lentils, commonly known as 'masoor dal,' are a staple in many kitchens, especially in India. Beyond their culinary uses, these small yet mighty legumes are making waves in the beauty industry.

These lentils are really good for your skin with all the nutrients in it. They help remove dirt, to prevent pimples and black spots. Using red lentils in your skincare can make your skin better. Eating red lentils is also good for your skin.

Homemade face packs using red lentils are an effective way to leverage their beauty benefits. Here are 5 ways to use red lentil face packs to achieve beautiful and youthful skin.

Beauty Benefits of Red lentils on your skin

1) Masoor Dal and Almond Oil to prevent acne

This face pack combines the cleansing properties of masoor dal with the nourishing effects of almond oil. Ideal for acne-prone skin, it helps in treating acne while being gentle on the skin.

To prepare this pack, mix masoor dal powder with almond oil, glycerine, and rose water to form a smooth paste. Apply it to the face and wash it off after drying, using this once a week for best results.

2) Masoor Dal and Cold Milk for better skin tone

For those looking to even out their skin tone, this face pack is a great solution. The combination of masoor dal powder and cold milk exfoliates the skin and removes dead cells, promoting a glowing complexion.

Apply this mixture in gentle circular motions each morning and rinse with cold water for effective results.

3) Red Lentil Paste and Coconut Milk for moisturizing your skin

This hydrating scrub, made from masoor dal paste and coconut milk, provides deep nourishment without drying out the skin.

The added glycerin in the pack enhances moisture retention, ensuring the skin remains soft and supple. This scrub not only exfoliates but also maintains the skin's natural moisture balance.

4) Red Lentils, Egg White, and Milk Face Pack to tighten your skin

For those seeking a natural way to tighten their skin, this face pack is ideal. This face pack requires powdered masoor dal, milk, and egg white to tighten your skin and add a natural glow.

Apply, let it dry for about 10 minutes, then rinse with cold water.

5) Masoor Dal and Dry Fruits Anti-ageing Face Pack

To combat signs of aging, this anti-aging face pack utilizes the benefits of masoor dal and dry fruits like walnuts.

Mixed with raw milk, this pack not only aids in tan removal but also works wonders on dark spots and scars. Apply and leave it to dry before washing off for rejuvenated skin.

Each of these red lentil face packs offers unique benefits, catering to different skin types and concerns. Their natural properties make them a safe and effective alternative to many commercial skincare products. Regular use of these face packs can lead to healthier, more radiant skin.

Utilizing red lentils in your skincare routine can have a multitude of benefits. They serve as an excellent cleanser, removing impurities and aiding in pore reduction. Their natural exfoliating properties help in shedding dead skin cells, revealing brighter and smoother skin.

Whether applied topically as a face pack or included in your diet, the benefits of red lentils for the skin are manifold. Embracing this simple ingredient can lead to a noticeable improvement in skin texture, tone, and overall health.