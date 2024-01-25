Beauty benefits of sweet corn: How to add this ingredient to your skin and hair care routine

The beauty benefits of sweet corn are not so popular among people. This tender variety of maize is a delightful treat filled with nutrients. This starchy vegetable is low in fat, sodium, and saturated fats while being rich in vitamin C and fiber.

Surprisingly, its benefits go beyond general health. Sweet corn is high in vitamin E, antioxidants, and important minerals, which help to improve skin texture, prevent skin aging, and enhance hair health.

Let's explore the various ways sweet corn can be beneficial for your skin and hair and how it can be a great addition to your beauty regimen.

Beauty benefits of sweet corn for skin

From preventing premature aging to addressing acne scars, sweet corn can perform all these actions effortlessly. Other than investing a lot in chemical products, the beauty benefits of sweet corn can help preserve your charm in natural ways.

The goodness of anti-aging properties

Sweet corn contains antioxidants that can help delay the aging process and keep skin looking younger.

Better skin texture

Regular use of sweet corn, be it in your diet or a topical application, can significantly improve skin texture and add a healthy look.

Addressing acne scars

Accept it or not, acne scars are hard to remove. Even using a lot of chemical products may not solve this but sweet corn may come to the rescue. The high vitamin E content in sweet corn makes it effective in reducing facial acne scars.

Beauty benefits of sweet corn for Hair

Everyone loves healthy locks. However, maintaining them can be a big deal amid your hectic schedule. What if you could have an effortless hair care routine with sweet corn? Sweet corn can be a one-stop solution to all your hair loss or scalp issues.

Improves scalp circulation

A massage with corn oil into the scalp can positively improve blood flow and lead to healthier hair growth.

Strengthens hair

The presence of vitamin C, lycopene, and other antioxidants in sweet corn helps strengthen hair strands and combat hair loss.

Incorporating sweet corn into your routine

Beauty benefits of sweet corn (Image via Freepik)

Apart from the skincare part, including sweet corn in your daily routine is also easy. You can consume them directly, use sweet corn oil, or experiment with different recipes; sweet corn is ready to be a part of any diet or skincare routine with no extra effort.

Dietary inclusion: Adding sweet corn to your diet is straightforward. It can be boiled, grilled, or roasted and added to various dishes like salads and soups.

Beauty benefits of sweet corn (Image via Freepik)

Topical applications: Regular massages with corn oil can help improve skin texture. Corn oil is high in important minerals and vitamins, which promote bright skin. Massage lightly on the face and body for improved skin health.

Sweet corn recipes: Experiment with recipes like sweet corn salsa, spinach-corn combo, or even sweet corn chaat to make the inclusion of this vegetable in your diet both beneficial and enjoyable.

Selecting and Storing Sweet Corn for maximum benefits

Selection Tips

Look for straight, fuller sweet corn with a slightly golden stick.

Avoid corn with removed husks or those exposed to the sun for extended periods.

Select corn with green husks, as yellowish husks may indicate age or damage.

Storage Methods

Store sweet corn in the refrigerator with its husk intact.

Alternatively, wrap it loosely in a dry plastic bag to keep it fresh for more than two days.

The beauty benefits of sweet corn are numerous and easy to harness. Whether used topically or included in your diet, sweet corn can significantly improve skin and hair health.

By selecting and storing sweet corn properly, you can enjoy its beauty benefits to the fullest. So next time you enjoy this delicious snack, remember its powerful impact on your beauty regimen.