6 Best Charlotte Tilbury dupes to try in 2024

Charlotte Tilbury is one of the favorite brands in the beauty industry, acclaimed for its high-quality makeup designed to deliver professional MUA like results. This esteemed brand has captured the hearts of Hollywood celebrities and makeup aficionados worldwide, garnering widespread admiration for its exceptional quality, cutting-edge innovations, and iconic packaging aesthetic.
However, the luxury pricing of CT products may be beyond the reach of some consumers. Fortunately, the market offers affordable alternatives, commonly referred to as dupes, that promise comparable performance at a fraction of the cost.
Best Charlotte Tilbury dupes to try in 2024
Charlotte Tilbury products might be expensive for some people who want to use them just once, or even try them out. But thankfully there's no need to drain one's pockets because of these amazing dupes that are half the price:
- Elf Halo Glow Liquid Filter
- Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Makeup Setting Spray
- Rare Beauty Positive Light Liquid Luminizer
- Milk Makeup cloud glow priming foam
- Pat McGrath labs skin fetish: sublime perfection blurring under eye powder
- Bobbi Brown under eye corrector
1) Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter- Elf Halo Glow Liquid Filter
The Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter gives the skin a radiant, luminous glow. This coveted product, however, may not be financially accessible for all beauty enthusiasts due to its premium price point.
Elf Halo Glow Liquid Filter emerges as a budget-friendly dupe that promises to deliver a stunning, radiant complexion. Offered at the reasonable price of $23, this lightweight, liquid highlighter can be seamlessly incorporated into the makeup routine as a primer, a traditional highlighter, or even blended with a foundation for a dewy, luminous finish.
One can elevate their glow by purchasing this dupe on the official website of Elf Cosmetics.
2) Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray - Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Makeup Setting Spray
The Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray has the ability to lock makeup in place, ensuring a long-lasting finish that remains unaffected even in the most humid situations. For those seeking a more budget-conscious alternative, the Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Makeup Setting Spray emerges as an excellent choice.
Priced at $36, this long-wearing setting spray delivers a matte finish that ensures makeup remains steadfast, defying the effects of heat, humidity, and perspiration. Achieve a flawless, locked-in look without financial strain by purchasing this from Sephora's website.
3) Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Highlighter Wand - Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight
The Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Highlighter Wand highlights and enhances facial features. If one is on the hunt for a more affordable alternative, the Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight is an excellent choice.
Retailing for $25, this lightweight liquid highlighter seamlessly blends into the skin, imparting a subtle yet radiant luminosity. Its buildable formula allows one to achieve the desired level of glow. One can get their hands on this illuminating product at Sephora.
4) Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow Face Primer- Milk Makeup Cloud Glow Priming Foam
Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow Face Primer can create a smooth and luminous canvas for makeup application. This primer blurs imperfections and adds a radiance to the skin.
For those seeking a budget-friendly alternative, the MILK MAKEUP Cloud Glow Priming Foam With Brightening Turmeric is an option. Priced at $28, this lightweight and hydrating formula is infused with turmeric extract, known for its brightening properties.
Massage this priming foam into the skin, instantly refreshes and awakens the complexion. Prepare the skin for flawless makeup application by purchasing this radiant primer at Sephora.
5) Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder - Pat Mcgrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Blurring Under Eye Powder
The Charlotte Tilbury Lunar New Year Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder sets makeup while blurring imperfections and creating a smooth, airbrushed finish. This finely-milled powder helps achieve a long-lasting makeup look.
For those on a budget, the PAT McGRATH LABS Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Blurring Under Eye Powder is a good option. Retailing for $34, this silky-smooth powder is designed to set concealer and foundation in the under-eye area, minimizing the appearance of fine lines and creasing.
Its lightweight formula ensures a natural finish that lasts throughout the day, and one's interested can purchase it on Sephora.
6) Charlotte Tilbury Magic Vanish Color Corrector - Bobbi Brown Under Eye Corrector
Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Vanish Color Corrector is very good for neutralizing the appearance of dark circles and imperfections. A more budget-friendly alternative that offers good results is the Bobbi Brown Under Eye Corrector.
Priced at an accessible point of 35$, this creamy corrector helps hide discoloration and brightening the under-eye area. One can conveniently purchase this dupe at Sephora.
While it is undeniable that CT offers a sense of luxury and opulence, they are a little on the higher price point. By opting for these six wallet-friendly alternatives, one can effortlessly elevate their makeup routine, without compromising on quality or breaking the bank.