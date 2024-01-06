Can olive oil benefit your skin? 7 best products to keep skin nourished and healthy

Olive oil, a natural elixir with remarkable nourishing properties, stands the test of time. Renowned for its versatility, this oil is not only a boon for dull, dehydrated skin but also for hair, lips, and nails, owing to its composition of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Among its variants, extra virgin ones, known for their purity and minimal processing, hold a special place, especially for those seeking unadulterated skincare solutions. Furthermore, the monounsaturated fatty acids in this oil, as highlighted in NCBI research, play a crucial role in combating skin damage.

This multifaceted oil, when used as a moisturizer or in a hair mask may reduce oxidative damage. Its ability to impart smooth, radiant skin and lustrous, healthy hair makes it an indispensable ally in any beauty regimen.

Here is the list of the best olive oils for your skin, to make sure that your skin remains hydrated and healthy for an extended time.

7 Olive oil brands to keep skin nourished and healthy

1) Ancient Greek Remedy Oil

Ancient Greek Remedy Oil (Image via Amazon)

Ancient Greek Remedy Oil offers an enriching blend of 100% natural ingredients, including cold-pressed olive, almond, grapeseed, and lavender oils, along with vitamin E. This luxurious oil is designed to cater to your skin, hair, and nail care needs, providing a comprehensive anti-aging solution.

It works wonders for reducing pore size, increasing skin firmness, and providing the skin with intense moisture. It works wonders for clearing up acne and dark spots, and it can also be used as a gua sha facial oil to keep your skin looking young and glowing. This multipurpose item sticks out as a crucial component of holistic beauty.

Pros:

Suits all skin and hair types

Free from parabens and preservatives

Quick absorbing with a subtle

Cons:

Pump spray may malfunction with rough usage.

2) Sky Organics Organic Extra Virgin Oil

Sky Organics Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Image via Amazon)

Sky Organics introduces a versatile organic extra virgin olive oil that transcends beyond skincare, proving its efficacy in cooking and baking as well. This cold-pressed oil is rich in antioxidants, enhancing its appeal in the skincare realm.

When applied to the skin, it promises rapid absorption and nourishment. Its antioxidant properties set it apart, making it more than just a moisturizer but a vital component for radiant skin.

Pros:

Mesmerizing aroma

Good packaging

Unfiltered

Cons:

May not be suitable for extra sensitive skin

3) Dream Olive Oil

Dream Olive Oil (Image via Amazon)

This oil combines water, glycerin, and pure olive oil to offer a deeply hydrating experience for the skin. It's formulated to leave the skin feeling soft, smooth, and rejuvenated.

Over time, the oil improves the skin's general appearance by penetrating the skin. In addition to its skincare benefits, its smell, which is lemon verbena and known for its refreshing character, is a sensory joy.

Pros:

Thick texture

Non-sticky

Budget-friendly

Cons:

Fragile dispenser

4) OKAY's 100% Pure Olive Oil

OKAY's 100% Pure Oil (Image via Amazon)

OKAY's body oil is a multi-purpose product, ideal for hydrating, soothing, and healing skin and hair. Enriched with anti-aging antioxidants and hydrating squalene, it maintains skin and hair health optimally. Its balanced formula makes it suitable for all skin and hair types, ensuring it's neither too heavy nor too light.

Pros:

Free from parabens

Cruelty-free

Silicone-free

Cons:

Slightly sticky texture.

5) Tropical Holistic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Tropical Holistic Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Image via Amazon)

This Oil is an organic product designed for both skin and hair moisturization. Known for its pure, cold-pressed, and unrefined qualities, this oil offers enhanced effectiveness and purity. It's sourced from high-grade olives, ensuring maximum benefits for skin and hair health.

Pros:

Suitable for all skin and hair types

Safe for babies

Non-diluted

Cons:

The scent may not be universally appealing.

6) Best of Nature Olive Body Oil

Best of Nature Olive Body Oil (Image via Amazon)

Made from green olives and vitamin E, Best of Nature Olive Body Oil is a complete skincare solution. This all-natural, cold-pressed organic oil serves as a multipurpose skincare tool that may be used as a makeup remover, moisturiser, and after-sun cream. As a therapy for the scalp and hair, it works well too.

Pros:

Promotes skin elasticity

No added fragrance

Cost-effective

Cons:

Can feel slightly greasy.

7) De La Cruz Olive Oil

De La Cruz Oil (Image via Amazon)

De La Cruz Oil is celebrated as a pure, natural, and organic moisturizer. Its composition mirrors the skin’s natural sebum, making it an ideal choice for skin and hair care.

The oil, rich in oleic fatty acids, enhances the skin's natural barrier and hydration. Regular use leads to improved skin elasticity and appearance, and it's also beneficial for conditioning dry and thick hair.

Pros:

Cruelty-free

Pocket-friendly

Free from artificial preservatives

Cons:

Packaging may be unsatisfactory.

The seven products mentioned provide diverse benefits for skin health and nourishment. The presence of natural ingredients, antioxidants, and vitamins, enhances one's skincare routine. They cater to different skin types and needs, including hydration, anti-aging benefits, and overall skin rejuvenation.