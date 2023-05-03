Chance the Rapper Acid Rap concert tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues and more 

Chance the Rapper has announced his upcoming concert tour, which will commemorate the 10-year anniversary of his critically acclaimed mixtape, Acid Rap. The tour will feature special performances of songs from Mixtape, which propelled Chance to mainstream success upon its release in 2013.

The tour will include several dates across the United States, with two new concert announcements being added to the list. Chance will be performing at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 26, and at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, Los Angeles on September 21.

Acid Rap was a game-changer for Chance the Rapper, earning widespread acclaim for its fusion of hip-hop and gospel influences, as well as its introspective and personal lyrics. The mixtape featured collaborations with several notable artists, including Action Bronson, Childish Gambino, and Ab-Soul.

Chance the Rapper concert presale, general tickets, and price options explored

Chance the Rapper concert tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 5 at 10 am local time, while Live Nation presale tickets will go on sale Wednesday, May 3 at 10 am local time.

Fans in Los Angeles will have a special opportunity to purchase tickets ahead of the general public. The KIA Forum venue will be hosting a presale on Thursday, May 4 at 10 am local time via Tic. This gives LA-based fans an advantage in securing tickets early. The tour Tickets range from around $96 to $397 onwards. However, the tickets can vary according to the respective venues.

Once tickets are on sale, fans can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Chance the Rapper Acid Concert tour will begin in Milwaukee and end in Inglewood

Chance the Rapper will kick off a brief concert tour with his concert in Milwaukee, which is scheduled to take place on June 10, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the rapper will finally wrap up his tour with his Inglewood concert on September 21, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues of the tour:

10 June 2023 – Milwaukee, WI - Escape from Wiscansin Fest

30 July 2023 – Napa Valley, CA - Blue Note Jazz Festival

19 August 2023 – Chicago, IL - United Center

26 August 2023 – Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

21 September 2023 – Inglewood, LA, CA - Kia Forum

Chance the Rapper has been named among TIME's 100 Most Influential People in the world

Chance the Rapper is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer from Chicago, Illinois. He began his music career in 2011 by releasing a mixtape called 10 Day, which he created during a 10-day suspension from high school. His debut mixtape was well-received by critics and helped him gain a following.

In 2013, Chance the Rapper released his second mixtape, Acid Rap, which further propelled his career and earned him critical acclaim. The mixtape features collaborations with several notable artists, including Childish Gambino and Action Bronson.

In 2016, he released his third mixtape, Coloring Book, which was the first streaming-only album to win a Grammy Award. The mixtape features guest appearances from Kanye West, Lil Wayne, and Justin Bieber, among others.

He has won several awards in his career, including three Grammy Awards, three BET Awards, a Soul Train Music Award, and an NAACP Image Award, among other accolades. His music has been praised for its positive messages, unique style, and innovative use of gospel and soul music.

He has also been recognized for his philanthropic work, including his efforts to combat gun violence in Chicago and his donations to Chicago Public Schools. He was named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the world multiple times.

