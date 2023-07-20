Dabble and Dollop Refill pouches: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Babylist Winner 2023, Dabble and Dollop have introduced refill pouches of their popular three-in-one bubbles, natural shampoo, and body wash. The main idea behind launching these refill pouches is to cut down on single-use plastic bottles and practice sustainability.

The refill pouches are available in Dabble and Dollop's classic strawberry, coconut, tangerine, and vanilla fragrances in gel, whip, and conditioner form. The brand creates natural bath products for kids using natural, minimal, and sustainable ingredients to make bath time enjoyable yet safe.

Made with ten or fewer ingredients that are U.S. sourced, plant-based, and vegan, the brand is Leaping Bunny certified and tear-free, making it ideal for children's bathtime.

All products formulated by the brand are pH balanced, non-irritating, and hypoallergic.

These eco-friendly refill pouches retail at $45 on the brand's official website.

Dabble and Dollop refill pouches are a positive step toward sustainability

Stephanie Lashney, the founder of the children's bath brand established Dabble and Dollop from a Eureka moment she had during her company's annual 'Kids Science Day'. The brand originates from the idea to accumulate imagination, experimentation, and a sense of magic together.

Talking about how Dabble and Dollop was born, the founder on its website, mentions:

"I feel that tapping into their imaginations would make bath time so much more fun for kids and, in turn, more manageable for parents. I think it is so important that kids engage with, and feel connected to, their products and experience them in a more meaningful way."

The brand offers purpose-filled products aimed at making children love science through the unique experience of bubble baths. Trusted by parents, the brand claims to use only the safest ingredients in its products.

Dabble and Dollop's three-in-one mixables are available in seven amazing aromas with which children can create over one hundred and twenty-five different bathing combinations.

This unique children's bath-time brand uses smart scent technology to blend nature-identical compounds with natural oils making their products safe yet fragrantly fun. The brand takes pride in its naturally sourced ingredients, their website states:

"Our products are plant-derived, gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, cruelty-free, phthalate-free, SLS-free, paraben-free & nut-free. We rigorously test with dermatologists, ophthalmologists, third-party testing companies, and focus groups - ensuring what you put on your child's skin is as safe and gentle as possible"

Available in a 33.8 oz refill, the brand offers honeydew, strawberry, coconut, tangerine, and vanilla in the three-in-one product range. The luxurious, plant-based formula is crafted to provide the ultimate pampering experience.

Speaking about one of their bestselling product, the Vanilla three-in-one refill, the brand states:

"Our luxurious, plant-based formula is expertly crafted to gently cleanse and hydrate your skin and hair, leaving them feeling irresistibly soft, smooth, and infused with a warm, soothing vanilla fragrance."

The refill creates a creamy, rich, foamy lather that gently cleans the skin while maintaining the natural moisture of skin and hair. The joy of using this product as a shampoo, bubble bath whip, and body wash stems from its sulfate and paraben-free whipped texture making it ideal for use by the entire family.

As a top-rated bath and body product, the Dabble and Dollop refill pouches render a revitalizing, spa-like experience with their indulging fragrance and whipped, foamy texture.

Retailing for $45, these refill pouches are a sustainably viable bathing treat for children and adults providing long-lasting fragrances and a unique bathing experience.