Do Korean sunscreens leave a white cast? 7 best products to avail for UV protection without chalkiness

When choosing a Korean sunscreen, the first thing to consider is whether the product will leave a white cast. Well, sunscreens leave a white cast because of the presence of physical filters such as titanium dioxide and zinc oxide. Previously, more conventional sunscreens were used to incorporate these ingredients for sun protection.

But with time, as technology and science have developed, people can now find a wide range of sunscreens that do not leave a white cast. New chemical sunscreens and tinted sunscreens use zinc oxide instead of titanium dioxide, which helps reduce the chalkiness. The team of Sportskeeda has tested a few Korean sunscreens and selected some that will give sufficient UV protection without chalkiness. Let's look into them.

7 best Korean sunscreens that do not leave a white cast

1) Thank You Farmer Sun Project Water Sun Cream SPF 50+ PA+++

Thank You Farmer Sun Project Water Sun Cream would be a perfect Korean sunscreen choice for oily and acne-prone skin, as it is lightweight and has a water-like texture. It offers high UV protection with no white cast. Its key ingredients are bamboo water, Cica, hollyhock root, and sunflower seed oil. Its price tag is $22.

2) Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun: Rice + Probiotic SPF50+ PA++++

It is one of the most hyped Korean sunscreens currently on the market. Well, it works just like its reputation. Formulated with green tea, ginseng, rice extract, pumpkin ferment extract, and niacinamide, it is suitable for dry to normal skin. With no white cast, this product offers sufficient UV protection. It is available for $18.

3) Round Lab Birch Juice Moisturizing Sun Cream SPF 50+ PA++++

Round Lab Birch Juice Moisturizing Sun Cream is recently getting all the hype because of its efficacy and lightweight texture. Oily and acne-prone people can use it without any worries. This Korean sunscreen does not leave a white cast and offers broad-spectrum UV protection. Hyaluronic acid, birch tree sap, and niacinamide are the main ingredients. Its price tag is $28.

4) Innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen SPF 36

It is one of the most underrated Korean sunscreens on the market that does not leave a white cast and offers sufficient UV protection. Formulated with sunflower seed oil, green tea extract, and Cica, this sunscreen would be a perfect fit for normal to dry skin. The price tag for this product is $16.

5) Skin1004 Hyalu-Cica Water-Fit Sun Serum SPF 50+ PA++++

If anyone is looking for a super lightweight sunscreen that does not give chalkiness or a white cast, then this Korean sunscreen would be a perfect fit. It is formulated with broccoli extracts, arugula leaf, green tea, and hyaluronic acid. It is suitable for all skin types. It is available for $14.

6) ISNtree Hyaluronic Acid Watery Sun Gel SPF 50+ PA+++

Another really popular Korean sunscreen that is worth the hype. It is formulated with 8 types of hyaluronic acid, heartleaf, and Cica. It has a water-like texture that is suitable for all skin types. It does not leave a white cast and offers high UV protection. It is available for $27.

7) NEOGEN Dermalogy Protection Sunscreen SPF 50/PA+++

Neogen Dermalogy Day-Light Protection Sunscreen is a quite underrated Korean sunscreen that is known for its lightweight formula and deep moisturization. It has vitamin E, hibiscus, aloe vera, and homosalate. It is suitable for all skin types. The price tag for the product is $32.

FAQs

1) Are spray sunscreens as effective as cream ones?

No. According to dermatologists, it is always recommended to use a cream-based sunscreen as it offers the highest UV protection. Spray sunscreens can be used for reapplication.

2) How to effectively remove sunscreen?

Most of the sunscreen actives are oils, so it is always recommended to go for a double-cleansing routine. First, use an oil-based cleanser and then a water base.

3) Do I need to apply sunscreen after 4 p.m.?

Yes, if you are outside. But if you are inside the home and not directly under the sun, then you may skip it.