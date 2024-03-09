E.L.F. Cosmetics launches Blemish Breakthrough Acne-Treating Body Mist: Where to get, formulation, and other details explored

On February 29, 2024, E.L.F. Cosmetics launched a new body care product, Blemish Breakthrough Acne-Treating Body Mist.

Previously, the American cosmetics brand introduced various products for its Blemish Breakthrough line, including face wash, serum, spot gel, cream, and pimple patches. Now, they have created a unique Acne-Treating Body Mist.

The new launch news was shared via the official Instagram handle of E.L.F. Cosmetics, which says:

"We’ve got your back... literally! Introducing new Blemish Breakthrough Acne-Treating Body Mist!"

Blemish Breakthrough is one of the highly demanded product lines from the brand because of its effectiveness for various skin concerns. The E.L.F. Cosmetics Blemish Breakthrough Acne-Treating Body Mist is currently available on the brand's official website for $12. The product is only available for the US market.

E.L.F. Cosmetics Blemish Breakthrough Acne-Treating Body Mist can also be used on the face

The new Blemish Breakthrough Acne-Treating Body Mist is not only meant for the body, it can also be used on the face to keep acne at bay. The main ingredient of this product is 2% salicylic acid, which will help treat acne and pimples while preventing any new ones from coming on the face and body.

By now, skincare lovers have gotten the hang of taking care of facial acne and pimples. However, many individuals do not know that caring for body acne is also as important. Body acne can be caused by the use of certain hair products that clog pores, poor hygiene, excessive sweating, and sun exposure. If not treated properly, it can develop into severe acne scars and affect skin quality.

The new E.L.F. Cosmetics Blemish Breakthrough Acne-Treating Body Mist treats blemishes and helps prevent new acne. This product is easy to use, lightweight, and fast-absorbing. It is an ultra-fine mist that absorbs quickly into the skin and has a non-greasy feel. Here are the key ingredients of this new body mist:

2% Salicylic acid: Salicylic acid can remove dead skin cells and help remove acne-causing bacteria as it is keratolytic. It can also break down oils, such as sebum, which can lead to fewer breakouts. With consistency, it also brightens the skin.

Niacinamide: It is an anti-inflammatory ingredient that can reduce swelling and redness associated with acne. It can also soothe irritated skin. Niacinamide can also soothe acne and cleanse the skin pores of bacterial infections. It reduces hyperpigmentation and dark spots and stimulates the production of collagen.

Zinc PCA (Pyrrolidone Carboxylic Acid): This ingredient can help soothe and calm the skin, which can help with acne symptoms like redness, swelling, and discomfort. It can also help prevent more severe lesions and has anti-bacterial properties.

How to use E.L.F. Cosmetics Blemish Breakthrough Acne-Treating Body Mist?

People are accustomed to using face mists, but using a body mist that is not a fragrance but a body care product might be a new thing. Here are the steps to apply the body mist:

Step 1: Close the eyes and mouth. Then, apply the mist from 9–12 inches away directly to the body.

Step 2: Wait for a minute or two before putting on clothes.

Always put the body mist on dry skin. Use it once a day for the body. If it suits the body, then it can be applied two or three times daily if needed. Meanwhile, for the face, use it once or twice a week.

The E.L.F. Cosmetics Blemish Breakthrough Acne-Treating Body Mist is available on the brand's official website.