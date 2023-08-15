Florence by Mills Wildly Me: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Florence by Mills, the beauty brand founded by Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things fame, is set to launch its inaugural fragrance called Wildly Me.

The brand has given the classic deodorant stick packaging a pretty makeover by featuring the fragrance in a frosted glass bottle.

The purple floral design of the bottle complements the fragrance's notes of sage, violet, bergamot, wisteria in bloom, and lavender. Wildly Me consists of periwinkle florals combined with upcycled cedarwood and sandalwood, revealing a rich, earthy scent.

As per sources, this scent celebrates Millie Bobby Brown's transition into young adulthood. The waitlist for Wildly Me opened on 14 August 2023. The fragrance will be released on the Florence by Mills website on August 22, 2023, with prices ranging from $24 to $65.

Wildly Me: Everything about Florence by Mills' first fragrance

The Enola Holmes star has been extremely involved in her beauty venture Florence by Mills. The brand began with skincare and recently debuted its color cosmetics, including an eye palette and a cheeky pop blush stick.

The fragrance was created because Millie didn't want a fragrance to smell a certain manner, but rather to have its own vibe. She desired the fragrance to evoke a sense of nostalgia, something that recalls people of someone who smelled similarly or a particular location.

Wildly Me is the result of two years of development and is created in collaboration with the iconic Swiss fragrance house Givaudan. Givaudan has partnered with brands such as H&M and, most recently, Florence by Mills to develop clean and organic cosmetic products, such as fragrances and wellness-oriented products.

Millie has also ensured that her brand's fragrance contains only pure and natural ingredients. The fragrance formulation consists of Orpur classified ingredients, which is a label awarded to only the finest quality of natural, raw materials from the Givaudan palette.

Talking about Wildly Me in a press release, Millie Bobbie Brown stated:

“I really wanted to find a fragrance that was clean and smelled just right as I transitioned from teen to young adult. I am a devoted gardener and an avid perfume user and lover, so I bottled my two passions through a fresh floral fragrance.”

She continued:

“Over two years in the making, Wildly Me tells my story of what it means to choose your own path, similar to a blossoming beautiful flower. I’m thrilled to finally be able to share this part of my passion project with the Flo family.”

The latest fragrance by Millie's beauty brand comes in a frosted lilac glass bottle. The packaging is simple yet elevated from what the beauty brand normally opts for.

Florence by Mills "Wildly Me" (Image via Instagram/ @florencebymills)

Florence by Mills, the third most Googled celebrity brand, is entering the fragrance market on August 22, 2023, with a launch price range of $24–$65 for Wildly Me.

With the launch of the fragrance, followers of Mille Bobby Brown and the brand are eagerly anticipating what else they have in store for the Gen Z beauty market.