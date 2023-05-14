Glenn Hughes and Yngwie Malmsteen Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues and more

In a highly anticipated announcement, guitar virtuoso Yngwie Malmsteen and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Glenn Hughes has confirmed that they will be embarking on a Summer 2023 US tour. The two legendary musicians will hit the road together for five weeks beginning in mid-August, bringing their electrifying stage presence and decades of performing experience to audiences across the country.

Glenn Hughes and Yngwiee Malmsteen's tour will begin in Vineland and end in Clearwater

Glenn Hughes and Yngwie Malmsteen's tour will kick off the months-long scheduled tour with their concert in Vineland, which is scheduled to take place on August 16, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the duo will finally wrap up their tour with their Phoenix concert on September 23, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues of the tour:

August 16, 2023 – Vineland, NJ - Landis Theater

August 18, 2023 – Hudson Falls, NY - Strand Theater

August 19, 2023 – Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

August 22, 2023 – New York, NY - The Palladium-Times Square

August 23, 2023 – Huntington, NY - The Paramount

August 25, 2023 – Columbus, OH - King of Clubs

August 26, 2023 – St. Charles, MI - Arcada Theater

August 29, 2023 – Dallas, TX - Sundown at Granada

August 30, 2023 – New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

September 01, 2023 – Houston, TX - House of Blues

September 02, 2023 – San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center

September 04, 2023 – Tempe, AZ - Marquee

September 06, 2023 – San Diego, CA - House of Blues

September 08, 2023 – Beverly Hills, CA - Saban Theater

September 09, 2023 – Oxnard, CA - Performing Arts Center

September 11, 2023 – Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

September 13, 2023 – Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

September 15, 2023 – Mt. Clemens, MI - Emerald Theater

September 19, 2023 – Worcester, MA - The Palladium

September 23, 2023 – Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theater

Learn more about Glenn Hughes and Yngwie Malmsteen

Glenn Hughes is an English rock bassist and vocalist, known for his work with bands like Deep Purple and Black Sabbath. He has also released several solo albums throughout his career.

Hughes has received several awards and recognitions for his contributions to the music industry. In 2016, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Deep Purple. He has also been named Best Bassist multiple times by various music publications, including Guitar Player magazine and Bass Player magazine.

In 2018, he was awarded the Icon Award at the annual Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards. Additionally, Glenn Hughes has been recognized for his humanitarian efforts, including his work with the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Yngwie Malmsteen is a Swedish heavy metal guitarist. He is known for his neoclassical playing style, which incorporates elements of classical music and heavy metal. Malmsteen is considered to be one of the most influential guitarists of all time, and he has been praised for his technical virtuosity and his ability to create powerful and memorable music.

Malmsteen has won numerous awards throughout his career, including a Grammy Award nomination for Best Rock Instrumental Performance for Far Beyond the Sun. He was also named Guitar Player magazine's Guitarist of the Year in 1984, and he was inducted into the Guitar World magazine's Hall of Fame in 2000.

Both Glenn Hughes and Yngwie Malmsteen are highly respected musicians who have made significant contributions to the world of rock music. They are both known for their technical expertise and their ability to create powerful and memorable music.

