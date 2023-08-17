Hailey Bieber's Strawberry Makeup is trending on TikTok: All about the new makeup trend

Joining the list of makeup trends named after food and beverage like the Latte makeup and glazed donut skin, is the Strawberry makeup trend. The trend was featured on a strawberry makeup tutorial that Hailey Bieber posted on TikTok which has more than 8.5 million views and over 45,000 saves.

Hailey Bieber's Strawberry Makeup Tutorial (Image via TikTok/ @haileybieber)

The current makeup trend revolves around achieving a natural rosy flush on the cheeks with the strategic application and blending of two blush shades on a well-prepared base. The aesthetic also incorporates discreet eyeliner and lustrous lips, resulting in a straightforward yet sophisticated appearance.

Strawberry Makeup: Products used by Hailey Bieber to create the look

Hailey recently posted a TikTok strawberry makeup tutorial wearing a grey Looney Tunes T-shirt with dainty gold jewelry, and sporting a candy crush manicure. Lately, the Rhode Beauty founder has been posting a lot of Get-Ready-With-Me (GRWM) videos featuring the Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid ($29) and Rhode Glazing Milk ($29) for skin prep.

She started creating the look by brushing her brows and blending the Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Cream Contour Duo ($90) on her forehead and toward the temples. Hailey then used a minimal amount of concealer on the inner corners of her eyes and some on either side of her nose, between the brows, near her cheekbones, and a speck on her chin.

The principal step consisted of combining two hues of pink cream blushes prior to applying the product to the high points of the cheekbones. Notably, Hailey sparked rumors that Rhode is introducing cream blushes when she stated she cannot disclose the origin of cream blushes.

She started by applying a blended deep pink color on her cheeks. Then, she added a peachy highlighter and some bronzer to her lids, taking inspiration from the latte makeup trend.

Hailey then created a subtle wing using a brown liquid liner and curled her lashes using the Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara ($32).

Finishing the look with faux freckles, she drew some with a brown liner pen replicating strawberry seeds and then lined her lips with Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil ($22) in the shade Whatever Walnut.

Hailey was also seen topping off her lips with the Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment ($16) in what is speculated to be a soon-to-be-launched strawberry flavor.

However, what made this makeup look viral is that Hailey used two unreleased Rhode products to create it. As fans await the product launch, the tutorial's outcome has multiple makeup enthusiasts recreating the look on TikTok.