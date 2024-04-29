How to choose goggles for snowboarding? Guide to essential accessory

Goggles are protective gears that shield the eyes from snow, wind as well as harmful UV rays, while enhancing visibility under various light conditions when it comes to snowboarding. The most fun and safe experience on the slopes can only be achieved if one has the right gear.

The market has many options for goggles and this may make it hard for one to select the perfect pair but with a few considerations in mind you will be able to choose confidently according to your needs.

6 things to keep in mind while choosing goggles for snowboarding

A good pair of goggles while snowboarding does not only provide safety for the eyes but also comfort from the cold winds. When shopping for goggles that are to be used while snowboarding and skiing, here are 5 things one should keep in mind,

Fit & Comfort

Ventilation

Type of Lens:

Price & Brand

Shape & Size of Lens

UV Protection

Also Read: 5 Best socks to get from ASICS

1) Fit and comfort

One would want comfort when wearing any kind of goggles all day long on the peaks. Make sure to check if adjustable straps or padding around frames are present with foam materials. That’s what guarantees secure snugness against the face without leaving gaps for cold air or snow entry leading to discomfort.

Some goggles are also helmet-compatible which means they can be worn together with helmets, thus ensuring seamless integration between them. This adds stability during winter expeditions.

2) Ventilation

To prevent fogging, especially during intense activities on slopes, good ventilation must be ensured. Look for strategically placed vents within goggles or those that make use of anti-fog technology which enables air circulation while keeping off moisture from collecting onto inner surfaces.

Another thing to consider is dual-pane lenses that create a thermal barrier an hence reduce chances of fogging, particularly under cold humid conditions.

Also Read: 5 Athlete-recommended sunscreens for broad-spectrum sun protection

3) Type of lens

The kind of lens is one important factor that should not be overlooked when selecting goggles. There are different types available of lenses available, in terms of tints and colors, each suitable for particular lighting situations.

For instance, during bright sunny days when there is too much glare from the sun, it is advisable to go for lenses with darker tints or mirrored coatings since they help reduce glare. They also improve contrast, while light-tinted ones do better than others in overcast or low-light conditions by providing more clarity.

Additionally, anti-scratch/anti-fog coated lenses can also come in handy especially when weather conditions become challenging.

4) Price and brand

For certain items like eye gears, quality must not be compromised due to safety issues associated with them during snowboarding activities. Look out for established brands known for their expertise in winter sports equipment since these companies are likely to have invested heavily in durability and functionality while designing these gadgets.

Go for goggles with interchangeable lenses to prevent having to buy many pairs for different light conditions.

5) Shape and size of lens

Another significant aspect of choosing goggles is the lens’ shape & size itself. Larger ones offer wider peripheral vision, allowing one to see further around and identify potential dangers ahead, unlike smaller ones which may give a streamlined look that is considered fashionable.

Moreover, spherical lenses tend to provide a more natural field of view since they mimic the human eye more closely compared to cylindrical versions. The latter might distort vision slightly beyond our sides.

Also Read: 5 athlete owned food brands

6) UV protection

Even on cloudy days it’s important to protect the eyes against harmful ultra-violet rays. Always choose items that have 100% UVA/UVB protection capabilities. This not only lowers eye damage risks, but also improves visibility by enhancing terrain illumination as well as promoting quick reaction times towards changing environments.

These are some of the points that should be considered while purchasing goggles for snowboarding.