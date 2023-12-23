How to get rid of hard skin on feet permanently? Home remedies, treatments, and other details explored

Hard skin on the feet, often in the form of calluses or corns, can be a persistent issue. It can be caused by constant pressure on the foot due to walking or running in tight shoes. Calluses on the feet may also sometimes become painful, making it difficult to walk.

Home remedies provide an accessible starting point for addressing this concern. One can begin by soaking their feet in warm, soapy water to soften the hard skin. This simple home remedy, with consistent care, can gradually reduce rough skin, leaving one's feet clean and smooth.

At-home remedies to deal with hard skin on the feet

A pumice stone can be beneficial to deal with this concert (Image via Pexels)

Using a pumice stone: Foot files and pumice stones help gently remove dead skin cells. This natural exfoliation process can be repeated regularly, preventing the build-up of rough skin.

Applying moisturizer: Moisturizing daily is a crucial step to maintain soft, supple skin. Applying a rich moisturizer or foot cream helps hydrate and nourish the skin, particularly focusing on areas prone to hardening. This promotes skin elasticity and acts as a preventive measure against the recurrence of rough skin.

Using apple cider vinegar: Soaking one's feet in a mixture of water and apple cider vinegar can help soften the skin on the feet and get rid of roughness. The acid in apple cider vinegar helps deal with the hard skin on the feet.

At-home remedies can be useful (Image via Pexels)

Using a foot mask: For a more indulgent and thorough treatment, incorporating foot masks or wraps into one's skincare routine can deliver an extra layer of pampering to combat hard skin on the feet. Commercial foot masks, often enriched with botanical extracts, essential oils, and specialized moisturizing agents, provide a convenient and targeted approach to hydration.

Homemade foot masks allow for a personalized touch, enabling individuals to tailor ingredients based on their specific needs, adding a therapeutic aspect to the self-care ritual. Individuals can use products including honey, essential oils, coconut oil, olive oil, and more to make foot masks in the comfort of their homes. They can add items like oats and brown sugar to enhance exfoliation.

Whether store-bought or created at home, the application of these masks creates a rejuvenating experience, offering not only intense moisture but also a soothing, sensory escape that contributes to the gradual reduction of hard patches.

Ill-fitting shoes can cause calluses (Pexels)

Wearing the right shoes and using orthotic inserts: Ill-fitting shoes contribute significantly to the formation of hard skin. It is important to ensure that one's shoes provide proper support and do not cause friction. This practice not only prevents the development of calluses but also allows existing ones to heal. Orthotic inserts can be beneficial for redistributing pressure across the foot, reducing the likelihood of calluses forming.

When home remedies prove insufficient, individuals must consider consulting medical professionals, who may recommend chemical peels or laser therapy, which can effectively remove hard skin. A podiatrist can recommend and administer these treatments based on the severity of the condition. These professionals can also address underlying issues, providing personalized guidance on proper foot care techniques.

Individuals may also benefit from combining home care with professional advice. The comprehensive approach involves consistent home remedies, appropriate footwear choices, and seeking professional intervention when necessary. By adopting a holistic strategy, one can effectively manage and reduce hard skin on their feet over time.