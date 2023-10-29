How to get TikTok’s viral Pumpkin Spice Latte makeup? 

UThe past summer beauty enthusiasts were engrossed in Strawberry Girl and Tomato Girl aesthetics. And this year, the arrival of autumn brought forth a new set of beauty trends, with the Pumpkin Spice Latte makeup taking the lead.

The latest makeup trend has garnered a lot of attention on social media as it was sported by Rihanna and Modern Family fame Sarah Hyland. #pumpkinspicemakeup has acquired over seven million views on TikTok owing to top beauty creators like Victoria Lyn, Alissa Janay, and Meredith Duxbury creating tutorials of the pumpkin spice latte makeup.

The makeup trend essentially features colours of autumn, particularly warm tones. It is monochromatic yet smoky, evoking the cozy fire that everyone finds comfort in during fall, with a mug of pumpkin spice latte in their hands.

Pumpkin Spice Latte makeup is all about channelling hues of roasted spices

In the past, fall makeup trends have evolved around matte looks but the pumpkin spice latte takes a different approach as it’s all about a rich, warm, shimmery glow.

The base of this makeup look consists of primarily toasty brown and coffee-inspired shades.

Add a drop of gold or bronze liquid highlighter to the foundation to create a gooey base. One can use the Westman Atelier Liquid Super Loaded All-Over Illuminator Drops with Vitamin C in the shade Peau De Soleil ($58).

After foundation application, one can use a concealer or warm up their complexion a notch by dusting bronzer on the contour areas of the face. The best product for the same would be the Juvia’s Place Bronzed Duo ($20), which comes in five varied shades from light to deep.

The eye makeup can really spice things up so think of the lips, cheeks, and eyes as pumpkins cream foam to the latte base. Pick one of these features to pump up the color with or highlight.

Apply a muted peach or rich terracotta shade of blush to the cheekbones. One can try the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush ($23) in the shade Love, paired with the Nars Blush ($26) in the shade Taj Mahal. This combination will create a pumpkin spice-esque flush of color.

Alternately, if one has a bronzer in a shade too gaudy and or orangey for contouring, this makeup look is the best time to repurpose it as a blush.

For the eyes, blend a matte soft brown eyeshadow across the crease using a fluffy shadow brush setting the tone for warmer hues. Once this base is achieved, layer a matte burnt orange over the eyelid and add a touch of shine to it using a shimmery shade of gold, copper, or bronze right in the centre of the lid.

Use the HUDA Beauty Brown Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette in Caramel ($32) and Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix Multi-Use Pigment ($20)in the shades Hot Fire, Spark, or Gilded.

To complement the Pumpkin Spice Latte makeup with a hint of smokiness, trace a dark brown eyeliner on the outer corner of the eyes and use a small eyeshadow brush to blend it along the upper lash line.

Take a burnt-orange shade for the lower lash line and smudge it to bring about the whole look together. One or two swipes of brown mascara and the Pumpkin Spice Latte makeup look is ready to flaunt.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte makeup look is easy to create, follows a monochromatic colour scheme, and suits all skin tones.