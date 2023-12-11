How to keep hands moisturized in winter? 6 ways to make DIY hand masks at home

DIY hand masks are to swear by in the frosty winters. Our hands frequently suffer from the harsh weather which can cause dryness.

With just a few ingredients from the kitchen or pantry, one can whip up magical concoctions that not only moisturize and soothe but also fortify your skin against the cold. We'll explore six innovative ways to make DIY hand masks, tailored to replenish, protect, and pamper your hands.

These homemade remedies are not just economical but also a delightful way to engage in self-care. Now it is easy to transform your hands from dry and dreary to soft and supple without spending a fortune and that too, at your home.

DIY Hand masks to try this Winter for soft hands

Creating your hand masks at home is a simple and effective way to nourish and protect your hands, especially during the harsh winter months. Here are detailed descriptions and processes for six DIY hand masks:

1) Lemon juice and Sugar DIY Hand Mask

Ingredients needed for this hand mask are, 85g of sugar, 32g of coconut or olive oil, and 1 lemon or lemon juice concentrate. Each ingredient will keep your hands free from getting dried and premature aging signs.

Mix oil with sugar, add lemon juice, blend until it reaches a damp sand consistency, apply, rub, rinse, and follow with hand cream.

2) Coconut Oil Hand Treatment

Just one teaspoon of organic coconut oil keeps the hands softer. Massage oil into hands and cuticles, wrap hands in a towel, let it sit for 5 minutes, wipe off excess oil, and apply hand cream.

3) Nourishing Hand Mask with Avocado and yogurt

Take 1 ripe avocado, 2 tbsp of honey, 1 tablespoon of olive oil, and 2 teaspoons of yogurt. Put all the ingredients in the grinder. Apply the paste on your hands, wrap it in plastic and a towel, leave the mask for 20 minutes, and rinse with warm water. Follow with a hand cream immediately.

4) Oatmeal and Honey DIY Hand Mask

Oatmeal can remove dry skin issues when added with coarse sea salt, softened coconut oil, and 4 tablespoons of aloe vera gel. Combine ingredients, apply, scrub gently for 2-3 minutes, rinse, and use hand cream.

5) Aloe Vera and Shea butter DIY Hand Mask

You need to add two tablespoons each of aloe vera gel, shea butter, sunflower oil, plus gloves and a container. Mix aloe vera and sunflower oil, add softened shea butter, melt and stir, cool in a container, apply, wear gloves, let set, and massage the remainder onto arms.

6) Carrot and Honey DIY Hand Mask

Put pieces of peeled carrots and 1 teaspoon of honey in the grinder. Boil and blend carrot to a paste, add honey, apply, leave for 30 minutes, rinse, and moisturize. Your hands will thank you for the care and effort you are putting into keeping them soft and supple throughout the winter.

The power of DIY hand masks helps to endure winter's harshness with grace. These homemade masks, crafted from simple yet potent ingredients, are more than just a quick fix; they're a testament to the power of natural care.

By restoring hydration, soothing dryness, and reinforcing the skin's barrier, these masks ensure your hands remain a soft sanctuary even amidst the biting cold. Not only do they offer immediate relief, but their long-term benefits in maintaining healthy, resilient skin are invaluable.

So, as you navigate the chilly season, let these DIY hand masks be your faithful companions, guarding and rejuvenating your hands one application at a time.