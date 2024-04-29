How many brands does Serena Williams own?

Serena Williams is not only a tennis legend but also a sharp entrepreneur with a diverse portfolio of brands under her belt. With a wide range of brands under her wing, Williams demonstrates her multifaceted talents and business acumen.

Serena Williams's newest addition to her brand portfolio is her skincare line, Wyn Beauty, which focuses on using clean, high-performing ingredients while keeping deeper skin tones in mind. The vibrant neon color of the brand represents energy and audacity and means a lot to Serena Williams, as per their website information.

4 brands of Serena Williams

In this article, we delve into four of Serena Williams' notable brands, each representing a unique facet of her entrepreneurial journey. From her backing of Zigazoo, a social media app for kids, to her co-founding of Will Perform, a line of topical pain relief products, here are 4 of her brands:

1) Zigazoo

Founded by Zak and Leah Ringelstein in 2020, Zigazoo is a children’s social media app backed by Serena Williams. Its goal is to provide a safe online space for kids between six and twelve years old where they can express themselves creatively while connecting with like-minded peers.

With over 1 million users, the platform has gained popularity through its fun content and celebrity appearances, such as Tiffany Haddish and LeBron James, among others, and is currently ranked among the top-rated apps on the Apple store worldwide.

2) Will Perform

Created in partnership with CPG veterans Hank Mercier & Eric Ryan and Serena Williams in early 2022, Will Perform represents an innovative range designed specifically around sports recovery needs such as muscle care, etc., but made from clean, cruelty-free ingredients. It can be used by people leading active lifestyles, not just athletes alone.

3) Wyn Beauty

Clean beauty has always been important to Serena Williams, so she created Wyn Beauty. This makeup brand was made in collaboration with the Good Glamm Group and is designed for everyday wear while still high-performing.

The flexible formulas Wyn Beauty uses are meant to prioritize skin health and inclusivity, with 91 shades across 10 product categories, allowing anyone who wants to use it to do so without worrying about shade matching the products.

4)Nine Two Six Productions

In April 2023, Serena Williams founded Nine Two Six Productions, a multimedia company specializing in content creation and production. The Hollywood Reporter quoted Williams discussing the venture.

"With the launch of Nine Two Six Productions, we aim to elevate female and diverse voices through content that speaks to everyone," Williams said.

Serena Williams is not just a tennis legend but also a pioneering entrepreneur. She has various brands catering to different categories like entertainment, beauty, and kids, including ventures like Zigazoo, Wyn Beauty, and Nine Two Six Productions, underscoring her commitment to inclusivity and empowerment.