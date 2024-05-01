How did Paul Auster die? Renowned novelist and director passes away at 77

Paul Auster, the popular author, has died at 77. His fellow author, Jacki Lyden, confirmed the news of his demise and stated that the author passed away because of complications from lung cancer on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at his home in Brooklyn, surrounded by his family and friends.

Paul Auster has written over 30 books, which have been translated into 40 languages. Best known for his The New York Trilogy, Paul Auster’s books in the trilogy, City of Glass, Ghosts, and The Locked Room, received a lot of praise from the masses. 18 of his novels have been made into movies.

Paul Auster, born in 1947, has been a recipient of many awards, including the NYC Literary Honors for fiction in 2012, the International Dublin Literary Award three times consecutively from 2010, and even the Prix France Culture de Littérature Étrangère.

Expand Tweet

Paul Auster started his career as an author with the memoir “The Invention of Solitude”

Paul Auster was born on 3rd February 1947 in Newark, New Jersey, and later moved to New York for further studies, and started his career there. After finishing his Bachelor's and Master's in Arts from Columbia University, he moved to Paris to learn about French literature and then returned to the United States in 1974.

He then published his first piece, a memoir, The Invention of Solitude, followed by The New York Trilogy. As per the University of Pennsylvania Press, Paul’s work was majorly around the themes of coincidence, failure, loss of ability to understand, absent father, and American history.

He co-directed several films like Smoke in 1995, which won him the Independent Spirit Award for Best First Screenplay, along with Blue in the Face. His work then made him a part of the PEN American Center board of trustees. He held the position for five years, from 2004 to 2009.

Expand Tweet

His other popular books include In The Country of Last Things, Moon Palace, Timbuktu, Mr. Vertigo, Man in the Dark, Sunset Park, 4 3 2 1, along with his most recent book, Baumgartner.

Fans also considered him the master of nonfiction, as he wrote many in the genre, including Winter Journal, Burning Boy: The Life and Work of Stephen Crane, Here and Now: Letter, and Bloodbath Nation.

He also had a cameo in The Music of Chance, an adaptation of his book of the same name, and has also been part of NPR’s National Story Project, where he read stories sent in by the listeners.

Paul Auster’s work has been extremely popular in Hollywood, as many of his books have been made into films.

Expand Tweet

Paul Auster was married to Lydia Davis from 1974 to 1979 and had a son, Daniel, who was arrested in April 2022, on charges of homicide as his daughter died at 10 months old, because of an accidental consumption of heroin and fentanyl.

As per The Independent, in the same month, Daniel was found dead, and the officials stated that he had passed away because of an overdose. Auster was also married to Siri Hustvedt from 1982 to 2024, with whom he had a daughter, Sophie.

As the author bid adieu and passed away because of complications of lung cancer, his work is now being remembered by the masses. Social media users are now paying their tributes to the deceased author through posts on social media.