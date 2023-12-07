How to prevent discoloration and pigmentation? Causes and treatments

Pigmentation and discoloration is a common skin issue. Uneven skin tone, dark spots, and patches can make the face look dull. If skin is exposed to the sun, has bruises, rashes, acne, or other trauma, it produces more melanin that results in discolored spots and patches. Even though this is normal, it can be prevented and treated.

Hyperpigmentation, hypopigmentation or depigmentation can occur in any part of the skin - it is not limited to the face or neck. But, it can be prevented to a great extent. With a few shifts in lifestyle, one can dodge discoloration for flawless skin.

Using sunblock is the most effective way to prevent discoloration. Using SPF 50 sunscreen is a must, even when indoors. It protects the skin from the harmful UVA and UVB rays that cause pigmentation.

When it comes to bruises, rashes, pimples, or acne breakouts, it is best to treat them the gentle way, with the help of proper medication. For acne, one can opt for salicylic acids or pimple patches to deal with sudden breakouts.

What causes discoloration and pigmentation? Treatments explored

From sun damage to severe medical conditions, there can be many factors that can potentially cause discoloration and pigmentation, which are mainly of three types - hyperpigmentation, hypopigmentation, and depigmentation.

1) Hyperpigmentation

Hyperpigmentation causes an abnormally high level of melanin or pigment in the skin. In this case, the skin turns darker or into a different color.

Causes of hyperpigmenatation

Few reasons behind hyperpigmentation are age spots, birthmarks, acne scars, sun exposure, drugs, birth control pills or antibiotics, pregnancy, or Addison’s disease.

Treating hyperpigmentation

Consulting with a dermatologist is crucial to understanding the underlying issues of hyperpigmentation. After a thorough diagnosis, hyperpigmentation can be treated by -

- Cryotherapy

- Chemical peels

- Dermabrasion

- Light or laser therapy

2) Hypopigmentation

Hypopigmentation is when lighter color patches start to emerge on the skin. This is caused by an extremely low amount of melanin.

Causes of hypopigmentation

The causes of hypopigmentation are infection, blisters, ulcers, burns, chemical exposure, inflammatory skin conditions like eczema or psoriasis, or genetic diseases like albinism.

Treating hypopigmentation

Only after proper diagnosis can the underlying problems behind hypopigmentation be determined. An expert will take into consideration the age, overall health, area of coverage, and other underlying causes. This kind of discoloration can be resolved with -

- Dermabrasion

- Chemical peels

- Hydroquinone or other lighting gels

- Therapy

- Laser resurfacing

3) Depigmentation

When the skin loses pigment and turns into a lighter shade, it is known as depigmentation. This mainly occurs in severe medical conditions.

Causes of depigmentation

The main and common reason behind depigmentation in vitiligo. This is an autoimmune disease in which light or white patches start to appear on the skin.

Treating depigmentation

Undergo diagnosis or advice from a healthcare expert before treating depigmentation. They can come up with the best treatment plan for this type of discoloration. However, here are a few ways one can cope with depigmentation -

- Surgery

- Prescription creams

- Dyes to cover up

- Light therapy

- Light-sensitive medicines

Skin discoloration is a common issue. From red patches to white patches, people can develop different kinds of pigmentation, but most of the time, the right treatment and patience can help keep these issues under control.