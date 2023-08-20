How to remove facial peach fuzz? 5 best face shaving tools to try

Facial peach fuzz is the very fine, light-coloured hair on the face that is identical to the fuzz on the skin of a peach. This hair commonly appears on the chin and cheeks and is common for all skin types and tones.

Not too visible from afar, removing facial peach fuzz is a personal preference, usually done for smoother makeup application. While there are multiple ways to part ways with facial fuzz, the most popular and tried and tested method is that of shaving. So, bid those facial fuzzy hair goodbye with these five best shaving tools for the face.

Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Facial Razor and 4 other face shaving tools to get rid of facial peach fuzz

1) Dermaflash Luxe+ Dermaplaning Exfoliation & Peach Fuzz Removal Device

This facial peach fuzz removal device consists of Boosted Sonic Speed and LUXE+, which effortlessly glides over the skin to de-fuzz and de-flake, revealing smooth skin that helps skincare and makeup application better.

Moreover, the New Microfine Edges render precision and comfort, reducing worries about scrapes. Dermaflash’s Award-Winning Sonic Technology gently exfoliates dead skin cells while removing facial hair and their website states that the product is clinically proven to not induce faster or thicker hair growth.

Ideal for all ages and skin types, this dermaplaning and peach fuzz removal device retails for $199 on the Dermaflash website.

2) Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Facial Razor

The best part about this facial razor is that it is ideal for removing peach fuzz and functions as an eyebrow razor as well. The Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up razor is a multi-tasking face-shaving tool, helping to shape the brows in addition to removing fine facial hair with precision.

The blade is designed with micro-guards to offer protection to the skin. Moreover, the product offers extra precision for eyebrow shaping.

This travel-friendly facial razor costs $15.59 on the official Schick website.

3) Stacked Skincare Dermaplaning Tool

Developed by Aesthetician, the Stacked Skincare Dermaplaning Tool is an easy-to-use exfoliation treatment that consists of a sterile single-edge blade to remove dead skin buildup and facial peach fuzz, making the skin flaky and dull.

The Stacked Dermaplaning Tool claims to soften the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines. In addition, the company states that their product prevents breakouts and helps to peel and serum penetrate effectively.

This dermaplaning tool has been voted the Best Overall At-Home Dermaplaning Tool For Instantly Smoother, Softer Skin by Oprah Daily and currently retails for $68 on Amazon.

4) Flawless by Finishing Touch Flawless Facial Hair Remover

For this product, an individual only needs to turn this device on and run it over any unwanted facial peach fuzz in circular motions. The facial hair remover has a built-in light to help remove hard-to-see and sparse facial hair.

The product description of the Flawless Facial Hair Remover states:

"Made with 18 karat gold and shaped like a tube of lipstick for discreet hair removal anywhere, this womens electric razor utilizes revolutionary Butterfly Technology that removes hair by microscopically paring it down by a spinning head covered by a plate."

The Flawless Facial Hair Remover retails at a price of $19.99 on Ulta Beauty.

5) Sephora Collection Facial Razor

Sephora has a powerful presence as a beauty retailing platform with its original products, making a mark in the beauty market as well. It is a sleek metal razor with high-quality and replaceable blades. Sephora's razor claims to effectively remove facial peach fuzz in a clean manner, revealing a smoother complexion.

The razor is ideal for all skin types and tackles uneven skin texture and dullness caused by dead skin-cell buildup and facial hair. Moreover, the product has an ergonomic handle with a finger divot and a reusable hard storage case consisting of three replaceable blades.

It retails for $18 on Sephora’s official portal.

While there are multiple options available for facial peach fuzz removal, shaving and dermaplaning remain the easiest, most convenient, and pain-free options that are practised by most beauty lovers.