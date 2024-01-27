Castor oil is an ingredient widely used in various cosmetic products. Sourced directly from beans of castor trees, it has been used for a long time to cure diseases such as stomach problems, amongst others. It has also become a potent remedy for hair loss, and people have been using it to get thicker and more luminous eyebrows.

Castor oil is a popular remedy for anyone who craves thick-winged eyebrows. Most beauty lovers recommend it for thicker eyebrows, and this article aims to find out if it has any scientific merit and update yourself on how to use it through simple home remedies.

Thick eyebrows by applying this oil (image via Freepik)

As of now, there are no published studies to show how this oil affects the growth of eyebrows. On the other hand, there is evidence that the compound that comprises 90 percent of this oil, ricinoleic acid, may be a treatment for hair loss.

A study shows that ricinoleic acid may inhibit PGD2, a protein found in men who have lost hair because of male pattern baldness in high quantities. Much more research is required to determine if ricinoleic acid can help grow hair back.

How to use Castor oil for your eyebrows

Pure Castor oil can be applied to the eyebrows but is relatively thick in viscosity, so combining it with other substances is recommended for better performance. If you use it alone, heating before application is advisable because the oil becomes easier to dispense.

1. Castor oil and Vaseline

Mix half a teaspoon of Vaseline with one teaspoon of Castor oil. Dab some mixture with a brush or Q-tip and apply it generously every night. Allow it to remain on overnight and rinse it off the next day.

2. Castor oil and aloe vera

For another option, mix a tablespoon of this oil with a tablespoon of aloe vera gel in a bowl. Apply this mixture to your eyebrows each night. Leave it on overnight. Remove in the morning.

3. Castor oil and glycerin

You will require a tablespoon of this oil with 1/2 teaspoon glycerin. Use it lavishly on your eyebrows every night and leave overnight. Wash it off the following morning.

4. Castor oil and Rosemary oil

Use a tablespoon of castor oil. Mix 1 to 2 drops of Rosemary oil. Use this mixture on your eyebrows 2 to 3 times a week. Apply at night and remove it in the morning.

Coffee and Jarilla can also be added to this oil, as studies show they can stimulate the growth of thick eyebrows.

Additional tips on using Castor oil

Types

There are two main types of this oil for eyebrow application - clear/cold-pressed castor oil and Jamaican black castor oil, which is pressed from roasted castor seeds. Both these types have the same properties that may help with hair growth. Only use pure oils, as blended oils may irritate the skin and not have the desired results.

Precautions

A patch test is essential to check for allergic reactions to this oil before applying it to your eyebrows. A few drops can be applied on the underside of the arm. Wait a day to see if the area develops any itchiness, redness, or swelling. Use it on the eyebrows if there are no symptoms. Pregnant women shouldn't use this oil as it gets absorbed by the skin and has been traditionally used to induce labor.

Tips to follow

Schedule a time of the day to apply the oil to the eyebrows daily. Before sleeping at night is a good time.

Remove all makeup from the eyebrows.

A brush or cotton ball can apply some oil to the eyebrows.

Gently rub the oil into your eyebrows. Please do not allow it to contact the eyes, which can cause significant irritation.

Wash it off in the morning using a mild cleanser or water.

Although Castor oil might not produce miracles, it is not typically known to cause harm. Despite this, further research is required to prove its efficacy in improving the eyebrows. However, it is an economical solution used for many years to overcome several health-related issues.