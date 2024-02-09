How to use scented candles for a fresh-smelling home? Where to place, and other tips explored

While using scented candles are fairly popular aromatic freshening agents and for the overall enhancement of your home, people don't often use them effectively. So, we will provide you with tips and techniques for making the most of your scented candles and utilizing their full potential.

In this article, we will see how different placement strategies and methods of burning can increase the potent potpourri and fragrant freshening abilities of scented candles.

Let’s take a look at where you should place your candles for maximum effectiveness while practicing the art of enhancing your home with ambient fragrances.

Transform the home with scented candles: Tips for a fresh-smelling oasis

Ambience

What is it about you and your home that would best benefit from a relaxing aroma emitting aromatic products, like scented candles?

Strategically place these in areas that you and your guests spend the most time, for example in the living room, bedroom, on coffee tables, a nightstand or a bathroom counter.

Layer scents

Take your candles up a notch by layering your scents and creating a more interesting, complex ambience. If you love the smell of roses, pair that floral scent with a soothing citrus or herbal candle, like lemon verbena, but stay away from clashing scents.

Conflicting scents, by contrast, arise out of two incompatible olfactive visions clashing, as when one endeavours to use multiple perfumes and other scented products at the same time, like body lotions, hair care products or even household laundry detergents.

The combination can produce a cacophonous olfactory effect that overwhelmingly hits the nose or lingers in the air or on the skin. For example, lavender and jasmine mixed may clash.

Natural candles for dining

Although scented candles might be part of a good dining experience, unscented candles may be more suitable at mealtime moments, as the fragrance may interfere with the smell and taste of the food. It's better to have scented natural candles after dinner for romance and relaxation.

While candles with no scent are fabulous for dining moments (when food flavors and aromas should not have to compete with anything), their lack or presence of fragrance may or may not be your not-so-delicious tabbouleh.

Nevertheless, particularly after your meal, scented ones, especially natural candle scents, can be great.

Use mindfully

When you light candles, try to be mindful about burning them only on stable surfaces, which are at a safe distance from objects that could catch fire and away from breezes that could fowl the flame.

Trim wicks to one-quarter of an inch before each use, and wait until the flames have fully subsided before blowing out your candles once you are leaving the room or going to bed.

Play around with seasonal scents

For those who believe that perfume should reflect the passing of the seasons, switch up your candle scent, so it’s appropriate for the time of year.

For spring and summer, choose light, floral scents; for autumn and winter, warm, spicy, cozy fragrances like cinnamon or vanilla. Use a clean, crisp, fresh scent year-round in candles like sea breeze or linen.

Overall, with the help of the enchanting power of the perfume of these candles, one can turn your home into an amazing place to relax and renew yourself.

It's very easy to transform your spaces into a place of peace and renewal just by setting up the candles at the right places, performing proper burning techniques and experimenting with numerous scents.

However, as one comes to enjoy the great cosmic spa of the scented candle, one should remember that – in the philosophy of scent – what goes around comes around.

A brace of pumpkins, a brimming basket of ripe and open strawberries, a basket of vanilla pods, essences of amber and sandalwood, crumpets topped with marmalade, a spiced pear orange, freshly baked bread, a bowl of purple plums, the enticing scent of foliage and bud on a spring day, a honeysuckle shrub in bloom, the redolence of a nosegay of roses, can make your day.

When it comes to the scent that hums throughout the commons of the home, it's one’s personal preference that determines the choice.