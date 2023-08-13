KVD Beauty Tattoo-inspired Mascara: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

KVD Beauty is a renowned vegan beauty brand that is highly regarded for its exceptional makeup products inspired by tattoo artists. Their latest breakthrough is the Full Sleeve Long + Defined Tubing Tattoo-inspired Mascara. KVD Beauty represents the values of Kindness, Vegan beauty, and Discovery.

KVD Beauty was founded in 2008 by Katherine Von Drachenberg. However, in 2020, she decided to step down from her role and transferred ownership of the brand to Kendo Brands.

KVD Beauty was motivated by full-sleeve tattoos to create a 24-hour waterproof mascara with extraordinary length and definition that can be easily removed with water. The nicest aspect of full-coverage mascara is that it defines curls and provides excellent lash lift without being too heavy.

Sarah Koch, who has headed KVD Beauty as its president since 2020, made the following statement in a press release:

"With lash damage due to harsh makeup removal being at the forefront of consumer's mascara concerns, Full Sleeve is a game-changer for anyone who wants extreme length and definition that lasts all day yet removes gently with just water."

The company announced upon Kat Von D's departure that it would rebrand KVD Beauty's initials as Kara, Veritas, and Decora. KVD Beauty always adheres to its 100 percent vegan and cruelty-free practices. It has introduced its first-ever mascara inspired by Tubing Tattoos, which will be available for $25 at the brand's website, in-store, and online at Sephora and Ulta.

KVD Beauty Tattoo-inspired mascara: 24H Tat-Tubing Technology and 360° Polymer Sleeve Brush

KVD Beauty celebrates bold self-expression by transforming tattoo artistry into a makeup collection, challenging the stigma associated with tattoos. These tubing mascaras are the first ever mascaras to promise 24-hour long-lasting tattoo-like coverage on the lashes.

Full Sleeve mascara is both flake-proof and smudge-resistant, making it the perfect choice for those who want to avoid raccoon-like eyes caused by humidity and sweat.

The KVD mascara bottle features an elegant golden design with intricate black doodles covering the entire stick. This mascara attempts to spread evenly across the lash for clump-free, root-to-tip coverage and a fanning, full-lash effect. Even applying mascara to the inner corner of the lower lashes is simple. The senior vice president of KVD Beauty stated in a press release:

"We are thrilled to introduce Full Sleeve Long + Defined Tubing Mascara, the first-ever tattoo-inspired tubing mascara that wraps every lash like a full sleeve but slides off easily with just warm water,"

Without a doubt, the Full Sleeve Mascara ensures that it lasts as long as a tattoo. It becomes extremely simple to remove it with only warm water. Frequently, people use harsh makeup removers that cause excessive rubbing or, in the worst cases, ocular infections.

The Tattoo-inspired mascara is completely safe to use, even for those with sensitive eyes, as it is entirely non-irritating. This product exemplifies the beauty brand's long-lasting impact on pushing boundaries in the beauty industry.

The Defined Tubing Tattoo-inspired Mascara, the brand's latest innovation, exemplifies their dedication to cutting-edge technologies and innovation.

It's available on Sephora, Ulta Beauty, and other retailers for $25.