5 Logan Paul’s Prime drinks to try this summer

Famous professional wrestler Logan Paul is well-known for his brand Prime on social media. In addition to being a professional wrestler, he is an actor, a YouTuber, and a social media influencer.

His brand Prime is a line of hydration and energy drinks created in collaboration with KSI. The brand offers two drink lines: Energy, which contains caffeine, and Hydration, which is caffeine-free. Their drinks contain 10% coconut water, vitamins, antioxidants, and electrolytes.

Logan Paul launched Prime in 2022 and it instantly became one of the highly demanded sports drinks in the market.

5 Drinks from Logan Paul’s Prime brand

Compared to the Energy drinks from Logan Paul’s brand, their Hydration is more popular among the fans. Hydration drinks are available in many variations. Here are some of the top hydration drinks from Logan Paul’s Prime brand:

Strawberry Banna

Ice Pop

Orange

Meta Moon

Strawberry Watermelon

1) Strawberry Banna

Hydration Strawberry Banna drink (Image via @drinkprime/Instagram)

One of the most recent additions to their lineup of hydration drinks is the Strawberry Banana drink. This drink canis for people who like to sip fruity drinks during the summer. The drink has a sweet taste of banana and a tangy taste of strawberry.

The Strawberry Banana drink does not include any artificial sugar. It is available in 500 ml size which incorporates about 25 calories. The drink is enriched with Vitamin B, BCAAs, electrolytes, and antioxidants.

2) Ice Pop

Summer season means it is time for popsicles and to reminisce the memories of childhood, Logan Paul’s brand has created the Ice Pop hydration drink. The main flavors of this drink are Cherry, Blueberry, and Lime. It has a refreshing taste with a balance of sweet and tangy with a fruity aroma.

This drink is made with 10% coconut water for hydration. This hydration drink also includes Vitamin B, BCAAs, electrolytes, and antioxidants. The 500 ml pack contains 20 calories.

3) Orange

Hydration Orange drink (Image via @drinkprime/Instagram)

This variation of the hydration drink in Orange is one of the highly demanded flavors. Logan Paul's brand claims that this beverage is made entirely of pure orange extracts and has no artificial colors or sweeteners. The hydration drink has a sweet taste with a combination of a little tanginess.

This Orange drink contains 10% coconut water, Vitamin B, BCAAs, electrolytes, and antioxidants. It does not contain any gluten. This 500 ml drink contains 20 calories.

4) Meta Moon

Meta Moon is another highly sought-after product of Logan Paul’s brand. It has flavors of Blue Raspberry, Bubblegum, and Cotton Candy. The combination of all these flavors creates a distinct, fruity, tangy, and sweet flavor.

Meta Moon can be a good option for those who like light sweet candy flavors. The drink contains 10% coconut water as well as other ingredients such as BCAAs, electrolytes, vitamins A, E, D, and B. This 500 ml drink contains 20 calories.

5) Strawberry Watermelon

Hydration Strawberry Watermelon drink (Image via @drinkprime/Instagram)

This is another strawberry-flavored hydration drink but paired with watermelon this time. This can be a good choice for people who prefer their drinks to taste more sweet than tart. The drink has a refreshing flavor of Watermelon with a very sweet and tart taste of Strawberry.

The drink contains no artificial sugar and it is gluten-free. It also contains 10% coconut water, BCAAs, electrolytes, vitamins A, E, D, and B. This 500 ml drink contains 25 calories.

All of these Hydration drinks from Logan Paul’s brand are available at the same price of $29.99. These drinks are available on the official Prime website and contain no caffeine.

