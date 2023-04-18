Nashville Reunion Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues and more

The cast of the television series Nashville have announced their Nashville Reunion Tour 2023. The tour will feature performances by the show's cast and members.

The tour will mark the first time in five years the cast has reunited on stage since the show ended in 2018 and is set to be a must-see event for fans of the series. Known for its gripping storylines and incredible musical performances, Nashville was a favorite of audiences around the world during its six-season run.

The artist presales began today, with tickets starting at $37, while the general public sale will begin on April 21 via TicketMaster. For more information, please visit their official website: (nashvillereuniontour.com).

The Nashville Reunion Tour will begin in Chicago and end in Cardiff

The television cast will kick off their month-long scheduled tour with their show in Chicago, which is scheduled to take place in September 2023. After visiting several cities, the cast will finally wrap up their tour with their Cardiff show on October 18, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues of the tour:

September 23, 2023 - Rosemont Theatre - Chicago,

September 25, 2023 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

October 11, 2023 - SEC Armadillo - Glasgow, Scotland

October 12, 2023 - SEC Armadillo - Glasgow, Scotland

October 13, 2023 - Resorts World Arena - Birmingham, England

October 14, 2023 - O2 Apollo Manchester - Manchester, England (matinee)

October 14, 2023 - O2 Apollo Manchester - Manchester, England

October 16, 2023 - Eventim Apollo - London, England

October 17, 2023 - Eventim Apollo - London, England

October 18, 2023 - Cardiff International Arena - Cardiff, Wales

Learn more about the Nashville television series and its cast

Nashville is a drama television series that originally aired on ABC from October 10, 2012, to May 25, 2016. The series follows the lives of several country music stars in Tennessee, including Rayna Jaymes (Connie Britton), a legendary singer whose career is fading, and Juliette Barnes (Hayden Panettiere), a rising star who will do whatever it takes to become a superstar.

The show features a large ensemble cast, including Clare Bowen, Charles Esten, Jonathan Jackson, Sam Palladio, Lennon Stella, Maisy Stella, Chris Carmack, Will Chase, and others. Many of the actors on the show are also musicians in their own right, and the series features original music performed by the cast.

The show was created by Callie Khouri, who won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for the film Thelma & Louise. It was produced by Lionsgate Television, ABC Studios, and Opry Entertainment.

During its run, the show was praised for its performances, music, and portrayal of the country music industry. The show also tackled several social and political issues, including addiction, infidelity, and LGBTQIA+ rights.

After being canceled by ABC in 2016, the show was picked up by CMT for two additional seasons, airing from 2017 to 2018. The show ran for six seasons and 124 episodes.

In addition to its main storylines, the show also explores the behind-the-scenes workings of the country music industry, including the struggles of songwriters, producers, and record label executives. The show also features many guest appearances by real-life country music stars, including Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Bryan, among others.

