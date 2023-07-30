National lipstick day 2023: 5 best lipsticks to avail from Ulta Beauty sale

On the occasion of National Lipstick Day 2023 (celebrated on July 29), Ulta Beauty is offering up to 40% off select best-selling lipsticks on their official website.

Lipstick is a versatile makeup product that can be used as a blush, concealer, or eyeshadow.

Ulta Beauty is currently running a National Lipstick Day sale starting on July 29. During this sale, consumers can enjoy a discount of 40% on various brands including Too Faced, MAC, Kylie Cosmetics, Lancome, and more. This sale presents a great opportunity for customers to explore and take advantage of the discounted prices.

Kylie Cosmetics to MAC: 5 must-have lipsticks to avail on National lipstick day from Ulta Beauty Sale

1) Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick

Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick is an ultra-saturated liquid formula that delivers an intense amount of matte pigment in a single swipe.

The Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte Liquid Lipstick is a long-lasting product that provides smear-resistant coverage for hours. It is available in 12 different shades and has a staying power that lasts throughout the day.

Before the sale, the Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte Liquid Lipstick on the Ulta Beauty website cost $20, but now it's only $12.

2) Kylie Cosmetics Lip Shine Lacquer

The Kylie Cosmetics lip shine lacquer offers a 2-in-1 formula and a vibrant color payoff. It combines the qualities of both lipsticks and luminous gloss shine. The formula of this product is designed to provide nourishment to the lips, leaving them feeling extremely soft.

Additionally, it has a non-sticky texture that ensures comfort throughout the day. In addition to smoothing out lip lines, this product also provides a sheer, fuller, and plumped-up appearance.

The product can be found on Ulta Beauty's official website for an initial price of $19. However, it is currently on sale and has been reduced to $11.40.

3) Lancome Juicy Tubes Original Lip Gloss

Lancome's ultra-shiny Juicy Tubes Lip Gloss is designed to provide a nourishing formula that enhances the appearance of lips, creating a fuller effect. The tube tip applicator consistently delivers a moisturizing gloss that provides a long-lasting glossy lip shine.

The product's hydrating effects last for a duration of up to four hours. Additionally, when used as a topper over lipstick or lip balm, it produces an additional shine or shimmer.

The product can be purchased on Ulta Beauty's official website for $24. However, it is currently on sale and has been discounted to $14.40.

4) Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper

The Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper provides both moisturization and a high level of shine to the lips. The duration of the plumbing action is directly correlated with the application of the liquid.

The lip-plumping gloss by Too Faced enhances the appearance of lips by providing a high level of shine and hydration, resulting in a fuller and glossier look

The product can be purchased on Ulta Beauty's official website for $29. However, during the sale, the price is reduced to $17.40.

5) MAC Powder Kiss Lipstick

The MAC Powder Kiss Lipstick is considered a standout among matte lipsticks. This feathery, moisture-matte lipstick gives you a mousse-like smoothness and a blur of soft-focus color.

The product can be purchased on Ulta Beauty's official website for $26. It is currently on sale for $15.60.