Al's Formal Wear shuts down statewide without prior notice

The prominent wedding and formal wear chain, Al's Formal Wear, suddenly closed all its DFW stores on Monday, leaving employees and customers in a tight spot. Individuals who stopped by the stores to pick up their tuxedos and other outfits this week were met with closed doors and signs but no proper explanation.

Several former employees also reported that they were relieved from their positions on Monday as stores across the United States shut without any prior notice. As per the employees, the stores were told to put signs on the doors indicating a closure on Sunday. However, the next day they were informed that five DFW locations of the chain were closing and all the employees were being laid off.

Stores across the country shut on Monday (Image via Al's Formal Wear)

The email and Microsoft Teams meetings that notified employees about the layoffs also mentioned that the business was ceasing its operations. Neither workers nor managers employed at these stores are aware of the reasons behind the closure.

The reasons behind the closure of Al's Formal Wear are yet to be revealed

The abrupt closure of Al's Formal Wear has left hundreds and thousands of customers in a tough spot as they may no longer have tuxedos, gowns, and other formal clothes to wear at upcoming weddings and other events. The Dapper & Dashing-owned business that had been operational for the last seven decades suddenly closed all its DFW stores on Monday without giving any prior notice or warning to employees and customers.

Employees of the Houston stores claim that the top management informed them of the closures and their layoffs through Microsoft Team meetings on Saturday. Employees from the North Texas stores, on the other hand, received urgent emails about the layoffs from the management on Monday itself.

Neither of the closed stores nor the company is reachable following the abrupt closures (Image via Al's Formal Wear)

While all employees were told to remove their personal belongings from the stores, some of them were also advised to inform customers to pick up pending orders. Apart from Al's Formal Wear, several other wedding and formal wear businesses owned by Dapper & Dashing have also ceased operations.

Customers affected by the closures have reported that neither of Al's Formal Wear stores can be contacted and the chain's main number isn't reachable either. Offering a helping hand to the customers affected by Al's abrupt closure, several businesses including Men's Wearhouse are offering exciting deals.

Men's Wearhouse said that it will honor the deposits that customers may have made with Al's or other similar businesses owned by Dapper & Dashing. Men's Wearhouse locations will be considering deposits of up to $60.