Anya Taylor-Joy's look for the latest Dior Forever Glow Maximizer campaign wins the internet: "Ethereal and unfathomable"

Dior Beauty shared its latest campaign for the Glow Maximiser starring Anya Taylor-Joy on March 17, 2023. This product marks Dior Beauty's first venture into highlighters. With its innovative formula, it promises to brighten and enhance one's complexion, leaving a long-lasting glow.

Anya Taylor-Joy donned a shimmering outfit for the campaign, which complemented her subtle yet elegant makeup look. Her radiant skin in the campaign is attributed to the application of the Dior Forever Glow Maximizer. Fans were in awe of her "ethereal" visuals and took to social media platforms to hail her for her look.

Fan reaction on Anya's image for Dior's campaign (Image via Instagram/@diorbeautyandanyataylorjoy)

Fans react to Anya Taylor-Joy's look for the latest Dior Forever Glow Maximizer campaign

Anya Taylor-Joy gave the camera an intense look as her blonde straight hair flowed down her back. She donned a silver embellished sleeveless gown and her skin was seen glowing with the brand's new product. Her appearance in the Dior Forever Glow Maximizer campaign left netizens in awe and created a buzz on social media.

Netizens soon took to the comments section of the actress' post and left positive comments for her. They called her the "Dior queen" and believed that her hair added to her glow. They referred to her as a "Goddess" and praised her "flawless" look for the campaign.

Fans react to Anya's appearance in Dior's new campaign (Image via Instagram)

More details about Anya's look and the Dior Forever Glow Maximizer

Anya wore a silver embellished dress, which took her look to the next level. She opted for minimal accessories and the dress highlighted her natural makeup look.

She was seen with a peach glossy lip and the Dior Forever Glow Maximizer in the shade pink. The new product is available in six shades (Pink, Gold, Pearly, Rosy, Peachy, and Bronze) and is infused with ultra-fine luminous pearly pigments.

Its weightless texture, shimmering finish, and liquid formula add to its appeal. It is a great choice for those with dry, normal, and combination skin and offers moisturization as well. It provides an instant and long-lasting glow while enhancing an individual's complexion.

Willow Smith and BLACKPINK's Jisoo were also part of the latest Dior Forever Glow Maximizer campaign alongside Anya Taylor-Joy.