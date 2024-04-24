“Cheetah is the goat”— Fans excited as Tyreek Hill is added to the Prime Drink ambassador roster

Tyreek Hill, an American football wide receiver, is now one of the brand ambassadors of the sports drink Prime by Logan Paul and KSI. The brand offers caffeine-free and sugar-free drinks.

On April 19, 2024, Prime Drink announced Tyreek Hill as their new ambassador via their official Instagram handle. The caption read—

"Fastest growing hydration brand. Fastest man in the league: @drinkprime x @cheetah."

People are excited about another athlete joining the force of Prime and the fans of Tyreek Hill are happy to see their legend as one of the faces of this famous brand. One of the fans commented on the Instagram Post by Prime:

Fans are applauding Tyreek Hill aka Cheetah as he joined the sports drink brand (Image via @drinkprime/Instagram)

Prime Drink has many athlete ambassadors including Alisha Lehmann, Erling Haaland, Alex Volkanovski, and Patrick Mahomes. Fans are congratulating and praising the brand for adding another famous athlete figure as the face of the brand.

Fans are saying that Prime is now one of the most legendary brands ever and people want to see the brand adding more popular sportspeople to the team. Here are some of the comments from the Instagram post by the brand:

People are thrilled about Tyreek being the new ambassador of the sports drink brand (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans are praising Prime for selecting Tyreek as their new ambassador (Image via Sportskeeda)

About the sports drink brand Prime

In 2022, Logan Paul launched the Prime brand for healthy energy drinks. The brand offers two types of drinks: Hydration and Energy.

Hydration drinks are popular for caffeine and sugar-free content. The Energy drinks contain some amount of caffeine.

The brand offers various products such as Hydration + IV sticks which are convenient to carry and offer deep hydration. All of their drink products are available for $29.99 and IV sticks are available for $13.99 on the official website.

More about the American football wide receiver Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill's effort on the pitch has earned him respect and love from fans, making him one of the most well-liked athletes in the world. He earned the name "Cheetah" due to his blazing pace on the football pitch.

His exceptional capabilities to accelerate quickly and outrun defenders, make him a significant threat to opposing teams. Cheetah's other skills as an athlete include effectively running routes, strong hands, excellent ball tracking, and the ability to adjust the ball in the air.

Here are some of the best achievements of Tyreek Hill:

He has been 5-time First-team All-Pro for these years: 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2023

8-time Pro Bowl from 2016 to 2023

In 2014, he won the Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year award

111 receptions for 1,239 receiving yards and 9 receiving touchdowns, breaking the franchise record for most receptions in a season (2021-2022)

1,710 receiving yards, becoming the 13th player to surpass 1,700 yards in 2022

NFL receiving yards leader and co-leader of NFL receiving touchdowns in 2023

Currently, the football wide receiver is playing for the Miami Dolphins team. After joining the Dolphins in 2022, he was paid the highest salary of any wide receiver in NFL history.

